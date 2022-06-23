Pokemon Go Deino Community Day Start time and how to get a Shiny

The Pokemon Go Deino Community Day is fast approaching, and who could be surprised? Deino and its evolutions are popular Pokemon from the Unova region. Not only are they the first Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon, but they are also classified in the pseudo legendary class. That makes Hydreigon, the final evolution of Deino, a powerful Pokemon for Pokemon Go .

And luckily for trainers, Deino is the featured Pokemon for this month’s Community Day event. Trainers will be able to catch as many Deino as they can in the event window as well as obtain an exclusive move for Hydreigon to use in battle. There’s also a chance for trainers to catch a Shiny Deino to add to their collection.

As with any Community Day, there’s a lot to do and we’ve got you covered with this handy guide on all things Deino Community Day for Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Deino Community Day Start Time

Deino Community Day in Pokemon Go begins Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

How to Catch a Shiny Deino in Pokemon Go

Community Days are the best way to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go. During this weekend’s event, not only will Deino appear more frequently in the wild but the chance to encounter its Shiny will be increased during the event window too.

Shiny Deino is very different from its normal counterpart. While normal Deino is blue and black, its Shiny variant is green and black. The Shiny mark will also appear next to Deino’s name when trainers encounter it just in case they don’t recognize the difference.

The rate at which the Shiny forms of the Community Day spotlight Pokemon appear is increased during the event, so trainers who put in the time will likely encounter at least one during their journey.

To increase the number of encounters, trainers can pop an Incense to draw Pokemon to their location -- however, the effectiveness of Incense while idle has been decreased -- as well as traveling to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon congregate.

Trainers will also have a chance to catch a Shiny Zweilous in the new Four-Star Raids. These Raids will appear only after the event hours (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time) and will give trainers a chance to challenge Zweilous with their friends.

Defeating these Zweilous will give trainers a chance to catch them, and they may find a Shiny Zweilous while they are at it.

In fact, defeating a Four-Star Raid will cause Deino to appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. This will certainly give trainers a great chance to find Shiny Deino after Community Day ends.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to Get Hydreigon with Brutal Swing in Pokemon Go

Evolving Deino all the way to Hydreigon between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Saturday will give your new dragon the Dark-type Charged Attack, Brutal Swing.

Brutal Swing in Pokemon Go will deal 65 base power in Trainer and Gyms/Raids and will give Hydreigon a potent Dark-type option in Raids, especially against some of the powerful Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon.

Trainers need 25 Deino Candy to evolve Deino into Zweilous and another 100 Candy to go all the way to Hydreigon.

If you’re having difficulty getting enough candy, be sure to use Pinap Berries before catching Deino during the event. In conjunction with the event’s double candy bonus -- more on that below -- trainers can earn four times the number of candy if they use a Pinap before catching a Pokemon.

In-Game Bonuses

During the Deino Community Day trainers can enjoy these bonuses during the event window.

Quarter hatch distance

Double candy for catching Pokemon

Double the chance to receive Deino Candy XL

Lure Modules will last for three hours

Incense will last for three hours

One additional special trade can be made during the event

Trades made during the event will require 50 percent less Stardust