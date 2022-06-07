Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2022, start time, Tyrunt and Amaura, and more

Pokemon Go Adventure Week is one of those annual Pokemon Go events that focuses on a particular type or theme. This event often targets the Rock-type, and usually the fossil Pokemon from the various regions, while also incentivizing trainers to go out and explore their surroundings.

With this year’s event, trainers will have two new fossil Pokemon to catch in Tyrunt and Amaura, the Kalos region fossils, as well as two new Shinies that were previously unreleased until this Pokemon Go event. There’s a lot for trainers to do in the Adventure Week 2022 event, so this guide will break it all down.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2022 Start Time

This year’s Pokemon Go Adventure Week event begins on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and ends on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. local time.

How to Catch Tyrunt and Amaura in Pokemon Go

During the Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2022 event both Tyrunt and Amaura will be introduced into the game, but they won’t be as frequent as other debuting Pokemon.

On Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a special Ultra Unlock Research Day will occur. This will allow trainers to use special research to get Cranidos and Shieldon encounters as well as other Rock-type Pokemon.

However, Tyrunt and Amaura will appear in the wild during specific times of the day. Tyrunt will appear from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Amaura will appear from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Participating in the Ultra Unlock day is the easiest way to catch both new fossil Pokemon, otherwise, trainers need to stock up on 7km Eggs obtained through friend gifts. Tyrunt and Amaura will be uncommon hatches from these eggs.

Tyrunt and Amaura will also be reward encounters for completing specific Field Research tasks. More on those in the section below.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to catch Shiny Tirtouga and Shiny Archen in Pokemon Go

The fossil Pokemon of Gen 5, Tirtouga and Archen, will finally get their Shiny variants introduced into Pokemon Go with this annual event. Like with Tyrunt and Amaura, these two Pokemon will have specific ways to catch them in the wild and via other methods.

The Gen 5 fossils can also be hatched from 7km Eggs obtained during the event as common hatches. They are in the same rarity pool as Shuckle, Slugma, Cranidos and Shieldon.

Both Tirtouga and Archen will be reward encounters for specific Field Research tasks. To get a Shiny, trainers will have to rely on luck and complete as many of these tasks as possible. More information on these tasks can be found in the section below.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2022 Field Research Tasks

Spin PokeStops to obtain Field Research tasks. Here are the tasks and rewards for completing them:

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2022 Field Research Tasks Task Reward Catch 25 Pokemon Omanyte or Kabuto Earn 3 Candies exploring with your buddy Tirtouga or Archen Hatch 2 Eggs Aerodactyl Spin 2 PokeStops you haven’t visited before Cranidos or Shieldon Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms Lileep or Anorith Walk 5km Tyrunt or Amaura

Logging in to Pokemon Go during the event will activate this special Timed Research. Here are the tasks and rewards:

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2022 Timed Research Task Reward Walk 5km Egg Incubator Walk 10km Egg Incubator Walk 25km Egg Incubator Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy Amaura Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms Tyrunt

The Completion Rewards for these tasks are:

5000xp

Stardust (x2000)

Rare Candy (x3)

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2022 In-Game Bonuses

During the event, trainers can enjoy the following in-game bonuses:

2 times the XP for spinning PokeStops.

5 times the XP for spinning PokeStops for the first time.

Half distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event.

Trainers will also have the chance at catching Unown F and its shiny variant in Raid Battles during the event.

The rest of the Raids during Adventure Week 2022 will look like this:

One-Star Raids: Geodude, Alolan Geodude, Sudowoodo, Roggenrola, Unown F

Three-Star Raids: Rhydon, Shuckle, Tyranitar, Aggron

Five-Star Raids: Groudon

Mega Raids: Mega Aerodactyl

