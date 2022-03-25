PlayStation rival to Xbox Game Pass reportedly being announced "as early as next week"

PlayStation's revamped subscription service will reportedly be revealed next week.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Sony would be revealing its revamped PlayStation subscription service at some point next week. According to the report, the subscription service, which combined both PS Now and PS Plus into one subscription, is right around the corner from finally being unveiled after months of rumor and speculation.

The report also indicates that the subscription service will launch with a "splashy lineup of hit games," and will offer multiple subscription tiers. This would be the first time a PlayStation subscription service has offered multiple tiers, something that Xbox Game Pass has been doing for a while now with base Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate tiers to choose from.

If you're unfamiliar with the rumored revamped, it's been going by the codename "Spartacus" for a matter of months now. Reports last year first alleged that Sony was attempting to rival Microsoft's major Xbox Game Pass subscription service by combining its current two offerings, PS Plus and PS Now, into one package, therefore enticing newcomers.

Additionally, rumors have claimed that a serious commitment to backwards compatibility could be on the way with the new subscription service. Reports claimed that classic PlayStation, PS2, and PS3 games would be making their way to the PS5 via backwards compatibility through the revamped Spartacus service, giving players even more incentive to subscribe.