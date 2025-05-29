Former PlayStation boss says subscription services like Xbox Game Pass could become "dangerous" for devs, and that Sony delivers a "healthier" model with PS Plus

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida has commented on the rise of subscription services in gaming, warning that these could become "dangerous" if not handled properly.

Shuhei Yoshida is one of the big names behind PlayStation's success, having been around from the original console's concept phase all the way until earlier this year. Since leaving the company, he's gone on a tear, doing tons of interviews and dropping interesting tidbits all over the place, like how he feels PlayStation should change its approach to making games, and some details about the prototype of Ghost of Tsushima.

Speaking to Game Developer at the recent Gamescom LATAM event, Yoshida shares his feelings towards subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, warning that these could become "dangerous" if they become the main method of releasing games. "If the only way for people to play games is through subscriptions that's really dangerous, because what [type] of games can be created will be dictated by the owner of the subscription services," Yoshida says.



He adds that "there always must always be fresh new ideas tried by small developers that create the next wave of development. But if the big companies dictate what games can be created, I don't think that will advance the industry."

Yoshida also speaks about Microsoft's approach to releasing first-party games on their subscription service on day one, suggesting that Sony's approach of releasing games at a premium price point before eventually bringing them into a subscription is the better option (although he does admit his bias as a former PlayStation exec).

"I believe the way Sony approached [subscriptions] is healthier. You know, not to overpromise and to allow people to spend money to buy the new games," Yoshida explains, saying that by the time first-party games are added to PlayStation Plus, "there won't be many people willing to buy those games at that initial price." That way, Sony can get more eyes on the game and potentially rope a few more people into buying the sequel once it releases.

