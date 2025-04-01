PlayStation needs to "reconsider" its push for "cutting-edge graphics" and "change our way of thinking" says former Sony boss

I've had a PlayStation for as long as I can remember, and it's always been the go-to console for the best exclusives and the most gorgeous graphics. But former Sony president Shuhei Yoshida says it's time for the company to adopt a different approach.

In an interview with AV Watch (translated by Genki ), Yoshida says: "Up until now, PlayStation's DNA has been driven by values ​​such as 'cutting-edge graphics' that have continued since Kutaragi-san's time. Users have also expected that from PlayStation games."

You may not think it now, but when Crash Bandicoot first released on the PS1 it was a revelation. Naughty Dog used " $100,000 SGIs instead of $3,000 PCs " to make the game according to one developer, and the result was colorful, expressive characters that were well ahead of their time.

Even now, games like God of War Ragnarok pushes boundaries with its one-shot camera, and Horizon Zero Dawn is still perhaps the best-looking game I've ever played. Graphics have always been at the heart of the PlayStation, "However, it's about time we have to reconsider that," Yoshida says.

"Of course, I think it's necessary to provide the very best (in terms of graphics quality) to those who want it. But, in order to continue to be popular with users in a broad sense, we naturally have to change our way of thinking."

Making games with photorealistic graphics takes a lot of time and money. It's why so many triple-A games are taking half a decade or more to develop. Stylized graphics still look great, and best of all, they're timeless. Crash Bandicoot still looks old, sure, but it doesn't look as old as Metal Gear Solid or GoldenEye 007 or GTA 3 .

Just look at Astro Bot if you want an example of a success story where you couldn't see the pores on someone's face. It sold over 1.5 million copies in just two months and 37% of those players hadn't bought a first-party PlayStation game in two years. They were enticed by the cute little robots, not Spider-Man and his web slinging. More games like Astro Bot, please.

