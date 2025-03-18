After 28 years, competitive GoldenEye players have documented what happens when you tie in the N64 FPS: "We experienced something that was only theorised"

28 years after its original launch on N64, GoldenEye still has a few mysteries left to unravel. Members of the game's competitive scene have, after all these years, just discovered what happens in the extremely unlikely event that a multiplayer match ends in a tie.

"Last night we were playing GoldenEye Netplay and we experienced something that was only theorised, never actually seen before all this time playing online," Graslu00 says on Twitter. "We both shot and hit at the exact same frame when our scores were 9-9, earning both of us a 1st place!" Attached is a clip of that double death blow, recording 10 points and a win for both players simultaneously.

Last night we were playing GoldenEye Netplay and we experienced something that was only theorised, never actually seen before all this time playing online...We both shot and hit at the exact same frame when our scores were 9-9, earning both of us a 1st place! pic.twitter.com/fkAW7D6SyEMarch 16, 2025

Graslu00 is one of the most prominent members of the modern GoldenEye multiplayer scene, and regularly takes top honors at competitive championships. All that is to say that if anybody knows the ins and outs of how GoldenEye multiplayer works, it'd be him – and this does genuinely seem to be the first recorded instance of a tie happening in-game. "I expected it to have port priority or something but it's nice they actually considered these outcomes," Graslu00 adds in a follow-up post.

It's certainly not impossible that somebody managed to cause a tie across the uncountable hours millions of people have spent playing GoldenEye over the decades, but it's only as of now that we have concrete, video proof of it happening. One more gaming mystery solved.

The Wii version of N64 classic GoldenEye almost didn't have guns in it because the James Bond producer "did not really want anything that was violence."