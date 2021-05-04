Peter Dinklage joined by Zola star Taylour Paige in Toxic Avenger reboot

Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay now have a co-star in Taylour Paige, who has landed the female lead in the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot directed by Macon Blair.

The reboot is described as a contemporary reimagining of the low-budget 1984 action comedy movie The Toxic Avenger, as reported by Deadline. The original movie is celebrated for its subversion of the superhero genre and its heavy environmental themes. The Toxic Avenger comes to be after a man is pushed into a vat of toxic waste and, as a result, is turned into a mutant who ends up saving his community from corrupt business people.

After its 1984 debut, The Toxic Avenger went on to have three more films, a children's cartoon TV series, a stage musical production, a video game, and a Marvel comic. There was also a third independent sequel released titled Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV. At one point, New Line Cinema planned a live-action movie based on the animated children's spin-off, Toxic Crusaders, but the project was never produced.

Zola star Paige has been on the rise. She recently received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She also recently finished production on upcoming films Mac & Rita and Sharp Stick. You'll soon be able to watch her in the high anticipated Zola movie on June 30, when it finally hits theaters.

