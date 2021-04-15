Jacob Tremblay joins Peter Dinklage in The Toxic Avenger

Jacob Tremblay has been in The Toxic Avenger opposite Peter Dinklage, Deadline reports.

The Toxic Avenger follows a struggling everyman who is pushed into a vat of toxic waste and transformed into a mutant freak. He must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed. The movie will have strong environmental themes and will reportedly subvert the superhero genre in the same vein as Deadpool.

The upcoming movie is a reimagining of the low-budget 1984 action comedy of the same name. It became a cult classic and went on to spawn three sequels, a stage musical production, a video game, and an animated children's TV series. The original movie's directors, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, are on board to produce the remake.

Tremblay rose to fame at nine years old for his role in Room , which he starred in alongside Brie Larson. He's also had lead roles in Wonder and Pixar's upcoming animation Luca . He'll also voice Flounder in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Dinklage, meanwhile, is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. He's also had big-screen roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past , Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , and Avengers: Infinity War .

Macon Blair will write and direct the project – the actor's second time in the director's chair after his 2017 debut I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore starring Elijah Wood. His acting credits include movies like The Florida Project, Logan Lucky , and I Care a Lot (alongside Dinklage).