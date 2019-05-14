PC Gaming Show returns at E3 2019

The mighty PC Gaming Show will return for E3 2019 with more mouse and keyboard related shenanigans than ever before. Our sister site and the show's host PC Gamer has just announced this year's celebration of all things personal computing will take place at The Mayan Theater in LA on June 10 at 10 AM PDT, and will be streamed live to the world on Twitch .

The PC Gaming Show will be presented by livestreamer Sean "Day[9]" Plott and esports presenter Frankie Ward, and you can register for a ticket now at the official site.

"This year's livestream will present more announcements and new trailers than any previous PC Gaming Show," says PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti. "From brilliant indies to studios that have shaped PC gaming for decades, we're excited to showcase what's next for the world's most vibrant gaming platform."

You can expect to see reveals and updates from Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Digital Extremes, Digital Uppercut, Epic Games, E-WIN, Fatshark, Fellow Traveller, Frontier Developments, Funcom, Modus Games, Paradox Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment, Raw Fury, Rebellion, Re-Logic, and Tripwire Interactive. There's more in the works too, so expect to see extra announcements between now and June.

As PC Gamer and the PC Gaming Show are part of our Future family we'll be there to bring you all the hottest news from the event. It will take place at The Mayan Theater (1038 S. Hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90015) on June 10, 2019 from 10am - 12pm PDT. You can attend the event or watch live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter.