PC Gamer brings the PC Gaming Show back for E3 2019

Good news for those of us who like to do our gaming with an RGB mouse clutched in our hand: PC Gamer will broadcast its fifth PC Gaming Show live from game trade show E3 2019 on Monday, June 10 at 10AM Pacific.

You can expect hot trailers and even hotter announcements about the PC games you love and new titles you don't even know you love yet. Full disclosure: PC Gamer is part of our happy Future family, but our excitement is real. Where else can you get news about blockbuster PC titles and a game where you play as a shark?

"PC gaming has never been more vibrant, and we're honored to bring together some of the people and games that make the platform we love so exciting," says PC Gamer global editor-in-chief Evan Lahti. "In our fifth year, the PC Gaming Show's lineup of reveals, trailers, and interviews will once again reflect the full spectrum of what's happening on PC, from the biggest franchises and the most exciting hardware to inspiring work from independent studios."

Last year 1.9 million people watched the PC Gaming Show live - hosted by Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward - and it featured appearances from Mavericks: Proving Grounds, HUNT: Showdown, The Sinking City, Warframe, Star Citizen and more.

You can watch the show on twitch.tv/pcgamer , or on Facebook or YouTube on June 10, or if you fancy some Los Angeles sunshine you can attend in person. Keep an eye on pcgamingshow.com for updates, tickets, and press registration coming soon.