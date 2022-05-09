Ozark showrunner says a spin-off has been discussed

Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy isn't ruling out spin-offs of the Netflix crime drama. Spoilers ahead!

The series recently wrapped up its four season run with Ozark season 4 part 2, which saw the Byrdes finally get away clean from the grip of the Navarro cartel.

"It's definitely something that people have talked about a bunch," the showrunner told TVLine of a potential spin-off. "There's nothing definitive. We're lucky that people seem to really like the show so there's obviously going to be some interest there."

But, Mundy added, whatever comes next would have to be unique. "It was really important for me to end this show," he said. "This is the work we did, we did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its own distinct thing, even though it's in our universe."

The showrunner also recently explained the reasoning behind the controversial death of Ruth Langmore in the part 2 finale.

"Capitalism doesn't work unless there is a winner and a loser," he said. "And there's a degree to which the Langmores are going to be the losers of that equation, while somebody else builds their fortune. The Byrdes came in and climbed their way up off the backs of people like the Langmores, and they're representative of a lot of people. There's something about it that's cynical and there's something about it that's very, just, true. So we were trying to write into that truth."

All four seasons of Ozark are streaming on Netflix now. For much more on the show, check out our guide to the Ozark season 4 part 2 ending explained.