Outriders secret side quest - how to find and complete Forgotten Chapel

If you've stumbled upon this Outriders secret side quest guide but you haven't completed the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk region yet, then bookmark this page and check back later on. The Forgotten Chapel side quest in Outriders is the only completely hidden mission in the game but since it happens so late, you run the risk of mild spoilers if you haven't got to the right region yet. If you have completed that area but you've not found the Forgotten Chapel objective yet, here's everything you need to know about the Outriders secret side quest.

Outriders tips | Outriders best class | Outriders legendary weapons | Outriders legendary armor | Best Outriders weapon mods | Outriders length | Outriders crossplay | Outriders level cap | Outriders expeditions | Outriders Legacy | Outriders Big Iron | Outriders cheats | Outriders hide helmet | Outriders Game Pass | Outriders stuck at signed in | Outriders no HUD

How to find and complete the Outriders secret side quest, Forgotten Chapel

In order to complete the Squaretasking trophy/achievement (complete all side quests), on top of all the Hunter and Wanted contracts, plus the myriad side quests you can pick up from NPCs in the world, you need to find the Forgotten Chapel quest. This is the only Outriders secret side quest in the game, but since it doesn't appear as something to actually complete on your HUD, it's easy to miss.

The entire Outriders Forgotten Chapel side quest takes place in the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk region, which comes after the Desolate Fort in the desert section near the end of the game. To complete the quest, you need to find and activate three small pillars.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The first pillar is to the left, immediately after you leave the cave your allies have set up camp in. Rather than going up the short staircase ahead of you, take a left and follow the rocky path to the end. Interact with the glowing blue pillar at the end to tick off the first one, in the Canyon Entrance section of the map.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Push up the aforementioned stairs next, kill all the Perforos that appear, then go through the next gate. Rather than going straight on, up more stairs to another circular gate, take a sharp right. You'll know you're at the right junction because there's a dead human slumped beneath a brazier by the stairs towards your main objective – you want to go up the other stairs to the right. Keep climbing more stairs until you enter a huge ceremonial room with a loot crate at the back. Interact with the second pillar in the middle of the room for the Forgotten Chapel quest.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The third and final pillar is right at the end of your time in the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk. Keep heading forward until you make it inside the obelisk, then after the cutscene with Tiago and August – but before you climb back up the stairs to the entrance – head to the back of this area and climb the other stairs opposite the way you came in. At the very top of here will be the last pillar. This will trigger the Forgotten Chapel quest in your log.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you've cleared all the enemies in the main quest objective and finished exploring Monroy's camp, you can switch to the Forgotten Chapel quest which just says "Explore the Forgotten Chapel". In order to find the Forgotten Chapel, head back to the Cliffside Path section of the map. Chances are you spotted the door when you fought your way down here the first time – you can now interact with the pillar in front of the doorway with three glowing symbols.

Head inside and congrats! The Outriders secret side quest is complete and you'll be given a free legendary weapon. Not too shabby for just hitting three buttons.