Outriders restores crossplay across all platforms

Outriders crossplay has been re-enabled in its latest update, which means you can finally ride out with your friends no matter what platform they're on.

The latest Outriders patch notes dropped last Friday, April 9, bringing with them crash and bug fixes, and crossplay between PS5, PS4, and PC. However Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One players were initially left out of the loop, as crossplay was disabled between Xbox and PC/PlayStation players while the former awaited a patch. According to the official Outriders Twitter account , the team was "a little bit delayed on the Xbox version of the patch." On April 10, the Xbox patch went through, and crossplay was fully restored across all platforms. A day delay isn't that bad, right?

As of publication, crossplay is now re-enabled and fully functional across Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, and PC. Crossplay has been an issue since Outriders launched on April 1, with players receiving a notice upon logging in warning them of "known disconnects between PC and console." PC players could easily play across Steam and Epic Games Store, but once PC and console players tried to team up to play story missions or try out Expeditions, there were reports of myriad disconnects. People Can Fly disabled automatic matchmaking between PC and consoles, and recommended players wait to try it out "until we have patched all versions of the game."

That patch has finally come, and not a moment too soon. If you want to enable crossplay for yourself, just head to 'Options' in the lobby menu and select the 'Gameplay' tab, then select 'enable crossplay.'