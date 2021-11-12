Leaked behind-the-scenes footage from Obi-Wan Kenobi series teases Darth Vader's return

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series sizzle reel has been leaked – and it takes us behind the scenes of Star Wars’ hottest new show.

In a short video likely to be released as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations, Obi-Wan actor Ewan McGregor and series director Deborah Chow are shown discussing the series while concept art (which has also leaked, and you can see in full here) is intercut.

Chow says the "starting place" for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is the Jedi Master’s final task: keeping a certain Luke Skywalker safe. From there, it’s likely to spiral out into the neon-infused settlements and dusty landscapes seen in the above video’s concept art.

"The interesting thing is where it goes from there," Chow said of a time period largely untouched by the franchise.

A certain Darth Vader will also return, played by Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen.

On the iconic Sith’s comeback, McGregor said, "The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden… we’ll have another swing at each other. It might be quite satisfying for everybody."

Chow also re-affirmed the key role Vader will play in the Kenobi series: "We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi or Vader."

That quote is closely followed by footage of stunt teams wielding suspiciously lightsaber-shaped weapons. In case there was ever any doubt, lightsabers are seemingly back in full force in the limited series. Pun intended.

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans, full footage of the 2022 show – which has now wrapped filming – hasn’t been released. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out all the upcoming Star Wars movies currently in the works.