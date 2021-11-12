Check out the first official Darth Vader concept art for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The first official concept art for Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi has surfaced.

According to CBR, behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming Disney Plus series was shared to YouTube briefly before being pulled, but the eagle-eyed fans at Star Wars Stuff were able to capture and share some screenshots of concept art that was shown. In them, you can see what appears to be a rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader on Mustafar, as well as a couple shots of Vader looking at a hologram on an elaborate throne. Check 'em out:

The first official concept art of Darth Vader in #ObiWanKenobi! 😱 pic.twitter.com/qqOYNzExeuNovember 11, 2021 See more

Again, as we weren't able to independently verify the images, it's safe to add just a touch of salt to this leak for now. Plus, the images are concept art and not actual production photos, so there's even more reason to enjoy them without too many expectations.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series was rumored for many years before it was finally announced in March. Ewan McGregor will return as the titular Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader, setting up a reunion that's as epic as it is nostalgic. Meanwhile, Joel Edgerton has been cast as Luke Skywalker's uncle, Owen, and Bonnie Piesse is playing Luke's aunt, Beru. The rest of the cast so far includes some other familiar names like Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit).

Disney hasn't set a release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it's looking ever more likely to arrive sometime in 2022.

For what to watch right now, here are the best shows on Disney Plus for November 2021.