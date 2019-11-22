Nintendo Switch deal alert: Get a Luigi’s Mansion 3 bundle for £299.99 in this pre-Black Friday deal

Want a Nintendo Switch? Then you’re going to need one of the newest, most exciting games on the platform to go along with it. Thankfully, Amazon is selling a Nintendo Switch Luigi’s Mansion 3 bundle for just £299.99 today – one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday offers we’ve seen so far. Amazon also has a bunch of other great Nintendo Switch deals, which you can see here – and also discover for yourself down below.

Here’s what you get in the bundle: the Nintendo Switch console itself, a dock, plus the Neon Red and Blue Joy-cons. Then there’s the cherry on top: Luigi’s Mansion 3. The freaky threequel isn’t even a month old, so you’ll be able to take your Switch for a spin in style. Why not throw in one or two more of the best Switch games – including Pokemon Sword and Shield – at the checkout to bulk out your collection?

This year, it’s all about beating the Black Friday rush. We’re going to have deals coming out of our ears next week on GamesRadar+ but if you want to snag one of the most sought-after consoles early, it pays to spend now. It’s not only a discount on buying both separately, but you’re also safe in the knowledge that the Nintendo Switch is yours. Those consoles can suddenly turn into gold dust around Black Friday season – and first-party Nintendo games almost never go down in price. Mario Kart Deluxe 8 is still north of £40. Speaking of…

And if you’d prefer a Switch Lite, Amazon is also doing a pre-Black Friday deal for one of those too for just £189.99.

Eager for more deals? Be sure to look through the PS4 Black Friday deals on offer as well as the current biggest pre Black Friday TV deals currently available.