Nicolas Cage is armed and dangerous in bold new Prisoners of the Ghostland trailer

Prisoners of the Ghostland has its first action-packed trailer – and it looks pretty bonkers, in the best way.

Nicolas Cage plays Hero, a notorious criminal who is released from prison by the Governor (Bill Moseley) in the frontier city of Samurai Town. Hero is strapped into a suit that will self-destruct in five days and sent to find the Governor's granddaughter (Sofia Boutella) who's gone missing, presumed abducted, in the Ghostland. In order to stay alive, he must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland and bring back the Governor's granddaughter.

The trailer promises heart-stopping fight scenes, spooky supernatural goings-on, and a slick neo-noir aesthetic. And it stars Cage, so it's guaranteed to get at least a little weird. The movie is directed by Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono in his English-language debut, and Nick Cassavetes, Ed Skrein, and Tak Sakaguchi round out the cast.

Cage has a lot on his plate at the moment – he was also recently seen in Pig, a thriller co-starring Alex Wolff about a truffle forager whose beloved truffle-finding pig goes missing. His other upcoming projects include the comedy horror movie Willy's Wonderland and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action comedy in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself alongside Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, and Neil Patrick Harris.