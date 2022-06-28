Nintendo Direct Mini live coverage – All the news as it happens

Refresh

Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 Expectations (Image credit: Nintendo) The Nintendo Direct Mini has a confirmed run-time of 25 minutes, with Nintendo expected to pack this showcase with details on new Switch games from various industry partners. We're expecting updates from third-party publishers like 2K Games and Ubisoft, as well as developers such as PlatinumGames and Atlus. This means that there won't be any news around first-party games. These include: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The latter received its own dedicated Direct last week, as developer Monolith Soft announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Expansion Pass will contain new characters, story quests, and more. (opens in new tab) In case you need a refresher, Nintendo introduced the 'Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase' back in 2020. The publisher held four live streams that year, but didn't host any in 2021. For the first Partner Showcase in 2022, Nintendo is making the video available on-demand – so you can cheat by scrubbing through the full video, or you can follow along with us live and we'll all do our best to pretend that the E3 2022 (opens in new tab) magic is still alive and well.

45 Minutes To Go Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 Predictions (Image credit: PlatinumGames) The Switch has a handful of high profile games in development from third-party partners, many of which we're expecting to see during the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 showcase. Among the biggest are updates on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (opens in new tab) and Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab). It's been quite a while since we last received any news on either of these 2022 releases, and we're keen to not only see more of the games in action but to get release dates too. We're also hoping to see more out of Square Enix's long-awaited Live-A-Live, a remake of the 1993 SNES cult classic RPG that got little play outside of Japan, ahead of its release date this July. Additionally, there's always a chance that titles like No Man's Sky and Marvel's Midnight Suns will appear to show off how well these upcoming releases work on the handheld hybrid. That's just the tip of the iceberg, of course. We are predicting that Nintendo's partners have a few surprises up their sleeves to make the Nintendo Switch lineup for 2022 truly unbeatable.

Nintendo Direct Mini rumor: NieR: Automata (Image credit: PlatinumGames) Will NieR: Automata makes its way to Nintendo Switch? That's the word on the street (and by street, I do of course mean Twitter Dot Com). GamesRadar+ reported on the rumors suggesting that Nier: Automata could appear during today's Nintendo Direct Mini (opens in new tab). This comes from games journalist Nacho Requena, who writes for the Spanish outlet Manual. Requena accurately predicted some of the details of this Nintendo Direct, so we're hoping he's right on this one. Nier: Automata first launched in 2017 from PlatinumGames. It's one of the best action games you can play right now, and is a truly imaginative experience from the studio behind the Bayonetta series.

30 minutes to go (Image credit: Ubisoft) Announced during the Ubisoft E3 2021 showcase, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to one of the Switch's most beloved strategy games. Some affectionately refer to it as 'XCOM for Kids', although we prefer to think of it as one of the best side-hustles Mario has ever taken on. GamesRadar+ reported early today that Ubisoft leaked the Mario + Rabbids 2 October release date via the Ubisoft Store. So we're expecting to see that confirmed today during the Nintendo Direct Mini, along with a new gameplay trailer that gives us a better sense of how developer Ubisoft Paris is improving on an already winning formula.

Nintendo Direct Mini rumors: Square Enix (Image credit: Square Enix) Square Enix has been using the Nintendo Switch as a home for retro-style RPG adventures, and we just love to see it! We're expecting to see that trend continue today, with showings from two of the publisher's in-development games. First up, there's Live A Live. This 1994 RPG for the SNES has very little play outside of Japan, so this remake comes highly anticipated. With the release set for July 22, you should expect to see some new footage of the game. Additionally, leaks have suggested that Tactics Ogre is making a return (opens in new tab). The 1995 SNES classic could be coming to current-gen platforms. Given that it's been 12 years since the release of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together – a remake released for PSP – the return of this awesome RPG series feels long overdue. We have everything crossed that Nintendo and Square Enix bring us the old-school RPG goods at this Nintendo Direct Mini.

10 minutes to go Bayonetta 3 (Image credit: PlatinumGames) Will PlatinumGames set a Bayonetta 3 release date? That's our biggest unanswered question coming into the Nintendo Direct. The action game has long been slated for a 2022 release, but it has been years since we've had a proper update. Our last look at Bayonetta 3 showed that PlatinumGames was clearly making great strides with this long-awaited sequel, and we're certainly keen to see how the studio handles the Witch's return. Of course, PlatinumGames does have some experience with the Nintendo Switch. Bayonetta 2 (which was originally developed for Wii U) arrived on the handheld hybrid back in 2018 – it's a great port, and there's plenty of time to get caught up with the series ahead of B3 as well.

Nintendo Direct Mini is Live The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is kicking off now. Remember, you can watch the video for yourself on the Nintendo YouTube channel (opens in new tab) – or you can follow along with us here for our reactions on all of the announcements as they happen.

Monster Hunter: Sunbreak is first up (Image credit: Nintendo) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is first up – that's the first expansion to the excellent Nintendo Switch action-RPG from 2021. We got a new look at the improved gameplay, wide-ranging additions to combat, and more. Additionally, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise is getting a free title update on August 2022 – entitled 'Seething Bazelguse'.

Nintendo says that it's focusing on Nintendo Switch games "releasing this year" from its development and publishing partners. So, let's get into the headlines...

Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition (Image credit: Square Enix, Platinum Games) Square Enix has announced that Nier Automata is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. This version of the game is called 'The End of Yorha Edition' and features all previously released content, as well as additional modes and costumes. Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022.

Lorelei and The Laser Eyes (Image credit: Nintendo) Okay, now we're talking! Simogo and Annapurna Interactive are joining forces once again to deliver a unique looking puzzle game that, honestly, I'm already desperate to play. Lorelei and The Laser Eyes is set to launch in 2023 from the Sayonara Wild Hearts developer, and it looks ace. It has shades of Killer7, talks holding envelopes, and the promise of a modern take on puzzle adventure games. Sign us up, Simogo!

Bomberman heads to Switch A new Bomberman game is coming to Nintendo Switch with Super Bomberman R 2. The classic series returns with a new mode called "Castle mode" is being introduced that will see a team of up to 15 players try to blow up their way to treasure while someone acts as the defender. Set to come to the console next year in 2023, the new entry also has shades of Super Mario Maker with a battle stage creator.

Pac-Man World: re-Pac announced A remake of Pac Man World is coming soon... I'm into it! Titled Pac-Man World re-Pac, this one of the most iconic characters in gaming history heads to ghost island in search of his family. It looks like a lot of fun, and it's set to land on Nintendo Switch August 22.

Return to Monkey Island looks awesome (Image credit: Terrible Toybox) Return to Monkey Island make a surprise appearance in the Nintendo Direct, and we're always happy to see more of Guybrush Threepwood. This long-awaited new adventure looks pretty damn gorgeous, with a new artsyle and update adventure mechanics from the developers who helped kickstart the genre. Return to Monkey Island is expected to launch later this year on Nintendo Switch.

Blanc is a beautiful new puzzle game (Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids finally gets new gameplay (Image credit: Ubisoft) It's been such a long-time coming, but we finally got a brand new look at Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The game looks utterly fantastic, particularly as it moves away from the XCOM limitations that were placed on the first game in the series for a more tactical and free-flowing experience. And confirming a recent leak, Mario+Rabbids 2 will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch October 20, 2022.

Okay <deep breath>. It looks like Nintendo is about to hit us with multiple games in quick succession, so strap in for a super cut packed with "games for everyone".

We've got Little Noah: Scion of Paradise from Cygames, which looks like an awesome little adventure game. There's Railgrade from Epic Games, which is a brand new management game where you run elaborate trainlines. And then there is RPG: Time The Legend of Wright from Aniplex Inc, which is a hand-drawn adventure that takes place in an actual notebook. You've just got to love how diverse the Nintendo Switch library is!

(Image credit: Sega) Next up is Sonic Frontiers. We recently had the chance to hands-on with Sonic Frontiers and it didn't make all that much of a good impression. That said, this new look at the game does look pretty solid. This new look at Sonic Frontiers took us to a new Zone called 'Cyber Space' and it does look like a lot of fun – less reliant on Breath of the Wild style play, with a larger focus on speed and navigation. You never know, Sonic Frontiers may surprise us when it launches on Switch this holiday.

Dreamlight Valley looks like it's going to ruin my life (Image credit: Gameloft/Disney) First announced earlier this year, we got another look at the upcoming adventure life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley. Set to release on Switch in early access September 6, 2022, Dreamlight Valley takes place in a land where Disney and Pixar character reside, you'll get to live alongside and help a host of beloved characters who have been affected by "the forgetting". Showing off some of the locales and familiar faces, it looks every bit the part of a Disney-fied Animal Crossing with friendships to form and stories to discover.

(Image credit: Square-Enix) Live-A-Live is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on July 22, and Square Enix used this Nintendo Direct Mini to give this upcoming RPG one last push. Live-A-Live is a remake of a cult classic SNES RPG, with updated visuals and systems to make it more palatable to modern audiences. If you're keen for an old-school adventure, this one might be worth checking out – I know I'm eager to get in on some turn-based action, given that Final Fantasy is going full on action.

Minecraft Legends continues to impress Well, now this is a surprise! Minecraft Legends showed up with some brand new gameplay and – let's be honest – this is one of the coolest looking games of 2023. This action strategy game continues to impress me, particularly with the way a familiar world is being manipulated to host a completely different style of play. If you're interested in learning more, check out everything we know so far about Minecraft Legends.

While many were hoping that Dragon Quest Builders 3 would get announced, Square Enix decided to go in a different direction. So instead we get the surprise announcement of Dragon Quest Treasures, which looks like a fun RPG adventure. It's set to launch on December 9, 2022 for Switch.

Portal is coming to Switch! (Image credit: Alfred Beddow / Valve) Portal is coming to Nintendo Switch, which, you know, is more exciting than it should be. Both of these Valve games are showing their age a little, but they are damned good puzzle games – so who cares! Portal and Portal 2 are part of the Portal: Companion Collection, and the sequel even arrives with co-operative game mode with local, split screen, and online multiplayer support. Alright, I'm sold... when is this thing coming out? TODAY. Portal: Companion Collection is available today. Get outta my way, I've got some headache-inducing puzzles to solve all over again.

Now this is a tagline I can't ignore "Farm, Fight, and Forge Friendships" Okay Square Enix, you had me at "farm" but you sold me with "live simulation RPG". I don't know about the rest of you, but I'll happily take any 3D Stardew Valley/Harvest Moon style games I can get – particularly when they introduce something called a DEATH SEASON. Gentle farming through seasons, light crafting, and then combat to help fight off the season of death that threatens to destroy your little village. Honestly, I have no idea what's going on, but I'm here for Harvestella. It's set to launch on November 4!

Last up on the Nintendo Direct Mini Alright, Nintendo is wrapping this Direct Mini up. Let's see what that last surprise might be (I'm dreaming of Boktai game for Nintendo Switch... but I never get what I want, so let's see!)

A LOT of Persona is coming to Switch (Image credit: Atlus) Get ready for the Phantom thieves to take your hearts all over again. Yes, Persona 5 Royal is officially coming to Switch on October 21, 2022. As the Royal version, you'll be getting the additional character, story elements, and DLC packed in. And the good news doesn't stop there for Persona fans. Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will also be coming to Switch at a later stage sometime next year in 2023.

Time for a deep breath Alright, that's it! Am I sad that we didn't get any Bayonetta 3? Absolutely. Am I glad that one of my predictions came right for once? You betcha. That was a solid showcase from Nintendo, with a lot of very promising new experiences. The team here at GamesRadar is going to jump into some of its favorite announcements... you know, after we take a second to catch our breath.

Okay, so before we let you go, why don't we quickly take a look back on some of our favorite announcements from the show?

First up – we love Harvestella! Here's how Harvestella brings Final Fantasy art and combat to the Stardew Valley lifestyle, with additional details on the world structure and combat!

It's worth circling back to Live A Live! The upcoming RPG is set to launch July 22, but there's a Live A Live demo launching today (opens in new tab) so that you can give it a try for yourself. The new demo features three distinct time periods to experience and, better yet, all of your progress will carry over to the final game!