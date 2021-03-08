New Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser is all about Wonder Woman

A new teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League has dropped with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman front and center.

In the clip, timed for International Women's Day, we hear the voices of Amazons and other Leaguers. Alongside that is the terrorist Wonder Woman fights in London, and Steppenwolf taunting the hero over the destruction he has brought to her home of Themyscira. Diana is also holding the arrow her mother Hippolyta fires to alert her to the coming danger after Steppenwolf's attack, and we hear some kind of rallying cry from Wonder Woman, demanding a group of people – or Amazons, most likely – show their fear, to which they respond: "We have no fear!" Check out the clip below.

"We have no fear!" #WonderWoman #SnyderCut #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/IDXM9WtTZrMarch 8, 2021 See more

The new clip follows teasers focusing on Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman and, Ezra Miller's Flash – so we can assume Ray Fisher's Cyborg will be next. In the Flash's teaser, we got our best look yet at the speedster saving Kiersey Clemons' Iris West from a car accident. The hero also seemed to enter the speed force, which essentially allows him to time travel.

“You can be whatever you want to be.” #TheFlash #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/YnW9YvNxt1March 7, 2021 See more

As for Aquaman, his teaser sees a voiceover appearance from Willem Defoe's Vulko, as well as Amber Heard's Mera, while Wonder Woman comments it has been "thousands of years" since Amazons and Atlanteans last spoke. The clip also shows Aquaman in action, trident in tow.

“You can’t turn your back on the world forever.” #Aquaman #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/VARwfJIrbVMarch 6, 2021 See more

Along with the clips, new posters for each hero were also released, and you can see Wonder Woman's below.

#WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/7pNXuWifDKMarch 8, 2021 See more

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives March 18, 2021 on HBO Max in the US, and simultaneously around the world (with a handful of exceptions). Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed with everything going on in the DCEU, and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.