New Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser spotlights Batman

A new, Batman-centric teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League has dropped online.

The clip, shared by Snyder, shows off some previously unseen footage, and features a cameo-packed voice over. Check out the new teaser below.

While Ben Affleck's Batman stands atop his tank-like vehicle, we hear the voices of Ray Fisher's Cyborg, Jeremy Irons' Alfred Pennyworth, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, either Ciarán Hinds' Steppenwolf or Ray Porter's Darkseid, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, Harry Lennix's General Swanwick/Martian Manhunter, and, finally, Jared Leto's Joker.

The clip then ends with Henry Cavill's black-suited Superman helping Batman up to stand alongside the rest of the League – the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice apparently fully behind them.

Martian Manhunter and Joker were absent from the theatrical version of Justice League, though additional photography added them both into the movie. Snyder recently told our sister publication Total Film why he decided to bring back Leto's version of the Clown Prince of Crime: "[Adding the Joker] was a thing I had wanted to do," Snyder explained, "because frankly, the ultimate conflict in a universe where Batman exists is for him to confront Joker. I was afraid that if this was the last Justice League with Ben [Affleck's Batman] and Jared, it would be remiss if I couldn't figure out a way for them to come into conflict."

He added: "Also, it was a wish of mine to bring Joker into the continuing storyline. I hinted at it in Batman v Superman – when you see Batman's gun in the post-apocalyptic world, it has a Joker playing card taped to it. This has a little bit to do with that concept." Joker's scene in the movie is set during the Knightmare timeline, and he's been glimpsed in a trailer already – saying a very meme-able line.

Accompanying the teaser, Snyder also shared a new Batman poster.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives this March 18 on HBO Max, and simultaneously on VOD services around the world (with a handful of exceptions). While you wait, find out how to watch DC movies in order for a catch-up movie marathon, and check out the best HBO Max deals.