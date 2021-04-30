New Transformers movie casts Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Fishback in lead role

Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Fishback has found her next role – in one of Hollywood's biggest franchises. Deadline reports that she's set to play the female lead in a new Transformers movie opposite Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.

Since the Transformers franchise launched in 2007, it's grossed more than $4 billion worldwide over the course of five movies. Director Michael Bay left the franchise in 2017 after the release of Transformers: The Last Knight , which led to the studio fully revamping the series. The first offering from this new way of looking at everyone's favorite sentient robots was 2018's Bumblebee , starring Hailee Steinfield.

This new movie is set to release in June 2022, but nothing is known about the plot or what characters Fishback and Ramos might be playing yet. Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr is on board to helm the project.

Fishback's star has been on the rise over the past five years – she had a recurring role in HBO series The Deuce, as well as appearing on the big screen in The Hate U Give and Project Power . Most recently, she played Deborah Johnson, the writer, activist, and fiancée of Daniel Kaluuya's Fred Hampton in the Oscar-nominated movie Judas and the Black Messiah, for which she was nominated for the BAFTA for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She can next be seen co-starring with Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming Apple TV Plus series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.