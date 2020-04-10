New Thor: Love and Thunder details surface from Taika Waititi's Instagram party

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waitit says his upcoming film is "like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing."

The director discussed some key details for Thor: Love and Thunder during an online viewing party for Thor: Ragnarok (which he also directed) Thursday night on Instagram. Waititi was joined by Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson for some of the party and also by Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. Variety tuned in to the party and reported back in with a recap on the details.

We already knew that Valkyrie would be searching for a queen as the new king of Asgard in Love and Thunder. Thompson asked Waititi if the character he plays, Korg, would also find a special someone this time. Waititi teased that some heartbreak in Korg's past means "he doesn't feel brave enough to find love again", though he did reveal that we'll learn more about the Kronan species he belongs to. There will also be Space Sharks, because comic books.

Waititi would not confirm or deny whether Loki will appear in the film, though Tom Hiddleston's character is still set to debut in his own Marvel Phase 4 series on Disney Plus. He also didn't go into any more details about who Christian Bale's character will be, though Thompson previously revealed that he's set to play the villain . You can check out what the comic books can tell us about Thor: Love and Thunder for some potential hints about just what kind of big bad Bale will portray.