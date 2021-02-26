New Superman movie in the works at Warner Bros with J. J. Abrams producing and Ta-Nehisi Coates writing

A Superman reboot is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros. The studio behind DC's cinematic outings is working with J.J. Abrams production company on the new movie, while author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing.

It's currently unclear whether the movie would be a sequel to Man of Steel or a complete reboot without Henry Cavill in the role. No director and no plot details have yet been announced.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates told Shadow and Act, who broke the story.

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told," J.J. Abrams said. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, added:"“Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world. We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

Coates is a prolific author who wrote several well-regarded essays on cultural and social issues at The Atlantic. He has also written Black Panther and Captain America comic books, and received thank you credits at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Black Panther.

The new Superman movie will be part of Abrams colossal deal with Warner Bros, which will also see the director helping produce new movies and shows based on the Justice League Dark Universe. Whether there will be room for a crossover with the new Superman remains to be seen. In the meantime, The Batman is being rebooted with Robert Pattinson as the lead, while Zack Snyder's Justice League will showcase the superhero team-up adventure that hit cinemas in 2017 in a new light.