New Star Wars video turns Obi-Wan’s prequel journey into epic animated short

Hello there! Chances are, you’ve relived Obi-Wan’s path to becoming a Jedi Master in the Star Wars prequel dozens of times by now – but never like this. Disney has released a new short that’s sure to raise your midichlorians, as well as have you clamouring for more animated adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

As part of the Galaxy of Adventures series, Obi-Wan is seen reflecting on his life so far on Tatooine. Alec Guinness’ lines from A New Hope are used as we’re (Force) pushed back in time to The Phantom Menace and Obi-Wan’s days as a padawan alongside Qui-Gon Jinn.

It’s the reimagining of several iconic Star Wars scenes that will catch the eye here.

While the prequels may have pioneered certain CGI technology, the added energy given through these animated scenes improves even upon the Darth Maul fight and the final duel with Anakin, higher ground and all. The way Obi-Wan bounces and flies around also has us pining for a new Star Wars animated show, perhaps covering the prequels, further down the line on Disney Plus.

On the live-action side of things, Obi-Wan is due for a belated return. Ewan McGregor will start filming the Kenobi Disney Plus series next year – and even tried on his classic costume on the set of The Mandalorian.

It’s clear that the character, whether in the prequels or original trilogy, remains endearing. Be it animation or live-action, we’re always looking for new Obi-Wan stories to be told, or new ways to tell the classics.

