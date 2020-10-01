All the new Spider-Man comics, graphic novels, collections from Marvel

Spider-Man has been the face of Marvel Comics for the past half-century, and although other characters and teams like Iron Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men have nipped at his heels popularity-wise, Spider-Man is still Marvel's de facto flagship property.

The main Amazing Spider-Man title is about to hit a milestone -  850 issues, between all the various rebooted volumes since its debut in 1963. October 7's Amazing Spider-Man #49 doubles as #850 for celebration (i.e. marketing!) purposes, and series writer Nick Spencer and artist Ryan Ottley are welcoming a crew of familiar faces from the wallcrawler's past for this over-sized issue.

Following that milestone, Amazing Spider-Man will dive headlong into a new story-arc titled 'Last Remains' (co-written by Matthew Rosenberg) which, among other things, will serve to bring together the other heroes in the Spider-family to the forefront again.

Meanwhile, Marvel's other Spider-Man, Miles Morales, continues in writer Saladin Ahmed's run - with the Ultimate universe refugee still trying to come to grips with his new reality.

And that's not to mention the numerous collections coming out at almost a weekly clip, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

For more on all of Marvel's offerings, check out its monthly schedule with the company's various monthly solicitations:

Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Spider-Man comics:

Wednesday, October 7

  • Amazing Spider-Man #49 (#850) by writers Nick SPencer, Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, and Saladin Ahmed, with artists Ryan Ottley, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos, Tradd Moore, and Chris Bachalo
  • Spider-Man: Marvels Snapshots #1 by writer/artist Howard Chaykin
  • Spider-Man: Ben Reilly Omnibus Vol. 2 TPB by writers Dan Jurgens and Todd DeZago with artist Mark Bagley. Collects Sensational Spider-Man #4-11, Amazing Spider-Man #411-#418, Spider-Man #68-#75, Spectacular Spider-Man #234-241, Spider-Man Unlimited #12-14, Spider-Man: Redemption #1-4, Daredevil #354, Spider-Man Team-Up #4-#5, Spider-Man: Revelations TPB, Spider-Man: The Osborn Journal #1, Spider-Man: 101 Ways to End the Clone Saga #1, and Spider-Man: Dead Man's Hand #1.

Wednesday, October 14

  • Amazing Spider-Man #50 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason
  • True Believers: Black Widow & the Amazing Spider-Man #1 by writer Stan Lee and artist John Romita Jr. Reprints Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #86.

Wednesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 28

Wednesday, November 4

Wednesday, November 11

Wednesday, November 18

Wednesday, November 25

  • Amazing Spider-Man #53.LR by writers Nick Spencer and Matthew Rosenberg with artist Federico Vicentini
  • Marvel Action: Spider-Man #1 by writers Sarah Graley and tef Purenins with artist Philip Murphy

Wednesday, December 2

Wednesday, December 9

  • Amazing Spider-Man #54 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Mark Bagley
  • Marvel Action: Chillers #3 (of 4) by writer Jeremy Whitley and artist Bowen McCurdy

Wednesday, December 16

Wednesday, December 23

Wednesday, December 30

  • Amazing Spider-Man #55 by writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason
  • W.E.B. of Spider-Man #1 by writer Kevin Shinick and artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque
  • Marvel Action: Spider-Man #2 by writers Sarah Graley and tef Purenins with artist Philip Murphy

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 HC by writer Stan Lee with artists John Romita, Don Heck, Larry Lieber, Jim Mooney, and Marie Severin. Collects Amazing Spider-Man #39 - #67, Amazing Spider-Man Annual #3-#5, and Spectacular Spider-Man #1 and #2.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

  • Spider-Man by Roger Stern Omnibus HC by writers Roger Stern, Bill Mantlo, om DeFalco, Marv Wolfman, Steve Leialoha, and Marie Severin, with artists John Romita Jr., Marie Severin, Jim Mooney, Ron Frenz, Mike Zeck, John Byrne, Steve Leialoha, Rick Leonardi, Denys Cowan, Luke McDonnell, Ed Hannigan, Al Milgron, and Bob Hall. Collects Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #43-#46; Amazing Spider-Man #206, #224-252, and Annual #16-#17; and material from Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #3, Amazing Spider-Man Annual #15, Web of Spider-Man Annual #3, and What If? (1977) #34.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

  • W.E.B. of Spider-Man TPB by writer Kevin Shinick and artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque. Collects W.E.B. of SPider-Man #1-#5.
