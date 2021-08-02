New Spider-Man 3 toys hint at potential villains and "multiversal consequences"

A series of new Spider-Man 3 toys have seemingly confirmed two of the biggest rumors surrounding No Way Home. Not only is the multiverse apparently in play, but several iconic villains could be heading to the MCU this December if this merchandise rings true.

A listing on Entertainment Earth (H/T r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers on Reddit) features two Spider-Man costumes and Mysterio as part of a No Way Home bundle. The description says there will be "potentially multiversal consequences" and that "each figure draws its inspiration from the movie – and potentially other movies too."

Those who have been clamoring for the return of ex-webheads Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will surely see their Spider-Senses tingling at those words. But, wait, there’s more.

The toys also make pointed reference to the pack including "sinister people" – a possible less-than-discreet reference to supervillain group The Sinister Six. Various iterations of the team across comics and games have starred the likes of Mysterio, Electro, and Doctor Octopus, among others.

The unseen figures included are listed as ‘Pioneer’, ‘Explorer’, ‘Spy’, and ‘Thunder’. The latter of which, given Jamie Foxx’s slightly too talkative Instagram post in late 2020, indicates that thunder-based baddie Electro is going to be among the group.

The other three are less concrete, though one user on Twitter suggests Pioneer could be referring to Tobey Maguire being the first actor to play Spider-Man in a live-action movie, while Explorer is more in line with Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker on the hunt for his missing parents.

Whether it’s the two Spideys or something more sinister, the signs all-but-officially point to Spider-Man 3 being a movie filled with multiverse crossovers and several major returning faces – backing up prior reports surrounding the Marvel Phase 4 movie.

The likes of Kirsten Dunst have been tied to a return in the past, while Doctor Octopus actor Alfred Molina has spoken about his ties to No Way Home previously too. Spider-Man 3, it seems, is going to be grander than anyone expected. Now, how about a trailer?

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, is set to hit cinemas on December 17.

For more from the world(s) of Spider-Man and Marvel, check out all the new superhero movies just over the horizon.