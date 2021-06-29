New on Amazon Prime in July 2021: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

A new month means new movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime. And, as usual, we've put them all into this handy list for you. As far as July movie nights go, you're all set – there's new Chris Pratt-led sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War arriving at the beginning of the month, as well as some older classics like Alien and Rear Window. Across the pond, UK viewers can enjoy an Indy marathon towards the end of the month – that's right, you can watch all the Indiana Jones movies, from Raiders of the Lost Ark to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
If you'd prefer a new series to binge-watch, try period drama The Pursuit of Love or get your reality TV fix with new Amazon Original, Luxe Listing Sydney. That's just the start of it, too – here's everything new on Amazon Prime in June 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.
The Tomorrow War – July 2
The Tomorrow War sees Dan (Chris Pratt), a man whose normal life is interrupted by visitors from 30 years in the future – humanity is fighting (and losing) a war, and they need some extra help from the past. Dan is drafted into an army with soldiers from the present and future who must fight an alien enemy that threatens to wipe out humanity once and for all.
Jolt – July 23
In Jolt, Kate Beckinsale plays Lindy, a bouncer with anger management issues. When the man she's in love with is murdered, she sets out to find the killer and seek revenge – all while the police pursue her as the primary suspect. Directed by Tanya Wexler, the movie also stars big names like Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.
The Pursuit of Love – July 30
The Pursuit of Love follows two cousins, played by Lily James and Emily Beecham, as they navigate life and get caught up in a whirlwind of upper-class decadence in interwar England. Andrew Scott, Dominic West, and Emily Mortimer also star. The show is only on Amazon Prime in the US, but if you're in the UK you can already catch it on BBC iPlayer.
Everything new on Amazon Prime US this July
New on Amazon Prime: July 1
- 30 Days Of Night
- 30 Minutes Or Less
- Abduction
- Absence Of Malice
- Across The Universe
- Alien
- American Experience: JFK
- An Education
- An Ordinary Woman season 1
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid
- Awakenings
- BBQ with Franklin season 1
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
- Big Fish
- Burlesque
- Cold Case Files Classic season 1
- Crimson Tide
- Fat Albert
- Follow the Money season 1
- Frozen River
- Green Lantern
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
- Hellboy
- How The States Got Their Shapes season 1
- I, Robot
- Indian Summers season 1
- Irrational Man
- Jack And Jill
- Julie & Julia
- Madeline
- Marie Antoinette
- Midnight In Paris
- Money Train
- Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Not Another Teen Movie
- On The Waterfront
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- Open Season
- Patton
- Philadelphia
- Phone Booth
- Premonition
- Professor T season 1
- Ramona And Beezus
- Rear Window
- Relative Race season 3
- Riding In Cars With Boys
- School Daze
- Snatch
- The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
- The Animal
- The Art of Crime season 1
- The Family Stone
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
- The International
- The Lady In The Van
- The Last King Of Scotland
- The Mask Of Zorro
- The Messengers
- The Stepfather
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie
- The Yogi Bear Show season 1
- To Rome With Love
- Underworld: Evolution
- Vertigo
- When A Stranger Calls
- Your Highness
New on Amazon Prime: July 2
- The Tomorrow War
New on Amazon Prime: July 5
- Surf's Up
New on Amazon Prime: July 9
- Our Friend
- Luxe Listing Sydney season 1
New on Amazon Prime: July 15
- El Cid season 2
New on Amazon Prime: July 16
- Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day
- Making the Cut season 2
New on Amazon Prime: July 23
- Jolt
New on Amazon Prime: July 30
- The Pursuit of Love season 1
Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this July
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 2
- The Tomorrow War
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 3
- La La Land
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 5
- Station 19 seasons 1-3
- Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 7
- The Weight of Gold
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 9
- Luxe Listings Sydney season 1
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 10
- L.A.'s Finest season 2
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 14
- Horizon Line
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 16
- Guns Akimbo
- Making the Cut season 2
- Toofaan
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 17
- Annabelle Comes Home
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 19
- The Condemned
- Duplicity
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 23
- Jolt
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 24
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
New on Amazon Prime UK: July 25
- The Next Three Days
For more, be sure to check out what's new on Netflix, as well as the best movies on Amazon Prime and the best shows on Amazon Prime.