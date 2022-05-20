Margot Robbie to star in new Ocean's Eleven movie set in the '60s

Margot Robbie is set to star in and produce a new Ocean's Eleven movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, but it's been confirmed that it will be a prequel set in Europe in the '60s. The movie will be directed by Jay Roach, whose last movie was 2019's Bombshell, starring Robbie alongside Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. Robbie received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the drama.

The movie hasn't been greenlit yet, but THR reports that insiders say it's in active development and production is planned to begin in spring 2023. Carrie Solomon is writing the script.

The first of the 21st Century Ocean's Eleven movies was released in 2001 – directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring George Clooney, it was a loose remake of the 1960 movie of the same name. Two sequels followed in 2004 and 2007, while an all-female spin-off, titled Ocean's 8 , followed in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of Clooney's character.

Robbie has a whole host of big-name projects lined up – she's set to star in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, which is currently filming, as well as new movies from directors Wes Anderson, Damien Chazelle, and David O. Russell, starring alongside A-listers including Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, and Christian Bale.