New Mandalorian Lego Star Wars Helmets are up for pre-order, including the Dark Trooper

New additions to the Lego Star Wars helmet collection have just been unveiled, and they're due to arrive in stores this March 1. Pre-orders are available on the official Lego Store now.

Three new Lego Star Wars helmet kits make up this wave, and it includes entries from the Disney Plus shows as well as the original trilogy. You can pick up Luke Skywalker's X-Wing pilot headgear , the helmet of the Mandalorian himself , Din Djarin, or the head of a droid Dark Trooper. Each one costs $59.99 in the USA and £54.99 in the UK.

Luke's pilot gear features a brick microphone to go with an orange visor and nameplate. Meanwhile, Mando's shiny chrome look has been recreated here with metallic Lego bricks to simulate its Beskar construction. Finally, translucent red and white parts help the Dark Trooper's eyes glow. They all stand at around seven inches tall.

Because previous Lego Star Wars helmets were good enough to be in the running for many best Lego sets guides, these should impress in person; they're detailed builds that make good display pieces. As you can probably see from the gallery above, they also capture the look of their inspiration well despite being made up of bricks.

In short, these are good options if you're looking for a fine addition to your collection. They'd probably make good Star Wars gifts for your loved ones, too.

Pre-order the new Lego Star Wars Helmets

