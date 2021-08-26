New Jurassic World 3 footage featuring original cast members revealed – here's what happens

New footage from Jurassic World 3 was revealed at CinemaCon, featuring "legacy" Jurassic Park cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

The trio starred in the original trilogy of dino movies as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm. Jurassic World: Dominion will mark the first time all three characters have been on screen together since Jurassic Park.

As reported by ScreenRant , other scenes shown to CinemaCon attendees include Chris Pratt's velociraptor handler Owen Grady riding a dinosaur through a field and later being chased by velociraptors across rooftops before jumping onto a motorcycle. Another shows a bespectacled version of Dern's character Ellie attempting to break out of a crate meant for a dinosaur, as well as Neill's character Alan wearing his costume from Jurassic Park 3. A particularly exciting scene shows all the original characters interacting with the new leads, Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The upcoming movie is the third and final installment of the Jurassic World series (and the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise). It takes place four years after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and sees the prehistoric creatures free from the park and inhabiting the world at large – to disastrous consequences. "The movie will ask the question, 'If dinosaurs lived amongst us, would you be safe?' Trevorrow explained at the conference. "And the answer is no."