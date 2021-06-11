New Indiana Jones 5 set footage could reveal the villains of the movie

New Indiana Jones 5 set footage suggests that Indy will be fighting Nazis again.

The clip, posted to YouTube, reveals a train headed through the English countryside on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, emblazoned with Nazi symbols, and armed with what looks like a gun turret. Check out the footage below.

A scene with Harrison Ford was reportedly filmed on this railway earlier in June, involving an escape from a World War 2-era Nazi prison camp.

This isn't the first time Indiana Jones has faced Nazis. They were the villains of Raiders of the Lost Ark as well as The Last Crusade. What's surprising, though, is that both those movies were set in the '30s, while Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was set in the '50s. How exactly the Nazis are back decades after the end of World War 2, or if this is a flashback of some kind, remains to be seen – Deadline has previously reported that the fivequel is rumored to feature a '60s space race theme.

It seems filming is well and truly underway, with set photos showing Ford back in his iconic costume hitting the Internet recently. The movie has also reportedly filmed at the "haunted" Bamburgh Castle – which could tie in with a report that the movie will be using a scrapped Last Crusade storyline that saw Indy battling a ghost while on vacation.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to arrive next summer, and, alongside Ford, stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Plot details are still being kept tightly under wraps.

"I'm very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling," Mikkelsen recently said of the movie. "So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Indiana Jones 5 lands this July 29, 2022. Until then, check out our roundup of 2021's upcoming movie release dates – and find the best Prime Day TV deals right here.