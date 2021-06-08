Indiana Jones 5 set photo shows Harrison Ford kitted out in classic Indy costume

We've got our first look at Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones 5 – and the classic Indy costume remains the same. Ford can be seen kitted out in the archeology professor's ever-recognizable leather jacket and fedora in the behind the scenes photo (and a mask, of course).

Filming is currently underway in the UK, taking place at Pinewood Studios just outside of London and on location elsewhere in the country – so far, scenes have been shot at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. The latter scene was reportedly an action sequence involving Ford's stunt double and replica World War 2 military vehicles.

Alongside Ford, the cast of the franchise's fifth installment also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson, although character details are being kept tightly under wraps in typical Lucasfilm fashion. This is the company's first live-action movie that isn't related to Star Wars since it was acquired by Disney back in 2012.

James Mangold is directing the movie – his previous projects include Girl, Interrupted , Logan , and Ford v Ferrari . He's also co-written the script with screenwriting duo Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who also wrote the screenplay for Ford v Ferrari. Steven Spielberg, who directed all four of the previous Indiana Jones movies, is on board as a producer, along with Lucasfilm director Kathleen Kennedy.

We last saw Indy in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull , which was the character's first outing since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull saw the introduction of Shia LaBeouf's character Mutt, who some speculated would take over from the ageing Indy in later movies, but LaBeouf is not returning for the new movie. However, Kennedy said last year that Indiana Jones 5 will be Ford's last time in the fedora – the actor turns 79 next month.