New Fortnite gameplay trailer showcases The Mandalorian and map changes

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5: Zero Point is now live, bringing with it a brand new gameplay trailer and significant changes.

Below, you can check out the full gameplay trailer for the new Zero Point season in Fortnite. The stars of the show are undoubtedly The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda arriving in the game, which was actually leaked late last month in November through a datamine.

Elsewhere, it looks like there's some big changes to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 map, namely with the inclusion of a new gladiator arena. There's a big rift hole in a section of the Fortnite map, and it looks as though the viking longship from 2019 is back once again on the map.

There's a slew of brand new characters to unlock through the new Battle Pass. It looks as though The Mandalorian will be included with the new Battle Pass, as will the latest rendition of Agent Jonesy in a suit, among plenty of other eclectic characters.

Also dotted around the Fortnite island are brand new characters that you can interact with. These are strictly non-playable characters, and you'll be able to undertake quests and bounties from them, in exchange for elusive Bars, which can then in turn be spent to unlock weapon upgrades, Exotic weapons, and more.

The new season comes about after Galactus himself invaded Fortnite just yesterday, bringing about the destruction of the previous map of Season 4. This was a massive culmination in the ongoing Marvel crossover storyline, but you can be sure Marvel heroes and villains will be returning to Fortnite at some point in the future after creative director Donald Mustard's comments on Marvel in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5: Zero Point is out now on all platforms (with the obvious exception of iOS and Android). Simply download the latest update for Epic's game on the platform of your choosing, and you're ready to go.

For a comprehensive list of the latest changes to be implemented in Epic's game, you can check out our Fortnite patch notes guide for more.