New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in April 2022 – everything streaming this month

There aren't a huge amount of new movies and TV shows new on Amazon Prime Video this April, but there are some gems arriving on the streamer. For one thing, there's the thriller All the Old Knives, starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton, which is coming to both the UK and US. In the UK, Speed and I, Robot will be available to stream from April 1, and in the US, classics like The Sixth Sense and Cast Away stream from the beginning of the month.
We've rounded up every single movie and TV show coming new on Prime Video this April, and we've even picked out our top three highlights of the month to help you choose where to start. Plus, you'll find the lists for both the US and the UK below, so you can get streaming from either side of the pond. Scroll on for everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this April.
New on Prime Video highlights
All the Old Knives – April 8
A Prime Video original, this espionage thriller stars Chris Pine, Laurence Fishburne, Thandiwe Newton, and Jonathan Pryce. The film sees the hunt for a mole amid a conspiracy theory about a terror attack that the CIA failed to stop. If that wasn't a complicated enough situation, Newton's Celia and Pine's Henry used to be lovers – and Celia seems to be the most untrustworthy of all.
Outer Range – April 15
This original series stars Josh Brolin as rancher Royal Abbott, who discovers a mystery in the wilderness of Wyoming. The show begins with the Abbott family dealing with the disappearance of Rebecca, their daughter-in-law, and then another family makes a move for their land. Throw in a sudden death and a strange, supernatural event, and you've got the makings of a Western mystery thriller. The first two episodes debut on April 15, with the rest following two a week on Fridays.
A Very British Scandal – April 22
If you're in the US, Australia, Canada, or New Zealand, you can watch the second series of A Very British Scandal on Prime Video. Starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, the series is based on the real life story of the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, which played out in the public eye. The series aired on the BBC in the UK back in 2021.
Everything new on Prime Video this April
New on Prime Video US: April 1
- Cast Away
- Sweet Home Alabama
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Shanghai Noon
- Con Air
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Bringing Down the House
- Unbreakable
- Date Night
- The Sixth Sense
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Watch
- Rushmore
- Armageddon
- The Hot Chick
- Signs
- Brown Sugar
- Garden State
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
- The Recruit
- Cedar Rapids
- The Joy Luck Club
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- The Color of Money
- Beasts of the Southern Wild
- Young Frankenstein
- Dirty Dancing
- Knowing
- The Spy Next Door
- The Bank Job
- Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine
- The Bodyguard
- Deadfall
- Compliance
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
- Benny and Joon
- Fargo
- Saved!
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Mystic Pizza
- Lions for Lambs
- Carrie
- The Woman in Red
- Raging Bull
- Bull Durham
- Blow Out
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Be Cool
- The Idolmaker
- Jet Li's Fearless
- Braveheart
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Revolutionary Road
- Shrek Forever After
- Pineapple Express
- District 9
- The Outlaws season 1
- Luxe Listings Sydney season 2
New on Prime Video US: April 7
- Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You
New on Prime Video US: April 8
- All the Old Knives
- Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5
New on Prime Video US: April 15
- Outer Range season 1
Verdict season 1
New on Prime Video US: April 22
- A Very British Scandal season 2
New on Prime Video US: April 28
- Bang Bang Baby season 1
New on Prime Video US: April 29
- Undone
- I Love America
Everything new on Prime Video UK this March
New on Prime Video UK: April 1
- Hacks
- I, Robot
- Joe Bell
- Luxe Listings Sydney season 2
New on Prime Video UK: April 2
- Speed
New on Prime Video UK: April 7
- Laura Pausini: Pleased to Meet You
New on Prime Video UK: April 8
- All the Old Knives
New on Prime Video UK: April 15
- It Takes Three
- Outer Range season 1
- Verdict season 1
New on Prime Video UK: April 28
- Bang Bang Baby season 1
New on Prime Video UK: April 29
- I Love America
- Undone season 2
