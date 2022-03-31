New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in April 2022 – everything streaming this month

There aren't a huge amount of new movies and TV shows new on Amazon Prime Video this April, but there are some gems arriving on the streamer. For one thing, there's the thriller All the Old Knives, starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton, which is coming to both the UK and US. In the UK, Speed and I, Robot will be available to stream from April 1, and in the US, classics like The Sixth Sense and Cast Away stream from the beginning of the month.

We've rounded up every single movie and TV show coming new on Prime Video this April, and we've even picked out our top three highlights of the month to help you choose where to start. Plus, you'll find the lists for both the US and the UK below, so you can get streaming from either side of the pond. Scroll on for everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this April.

New on Prime Video highlights

All the Old Knives – April 8

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

A Prime Video original, this espionage thriller stars Chris Pine, Laurence Fishburne, Thandiwe Newton, and Jonathan Pryce. The film sees the hunt for a mole amid a conspiracy theory about a terror attack that the CIA failed to stop. If that wasn't a complicated enough situation, Newton's Celia and Pine's Henry used to be lovers – and Celia seems to be the most untrustworthy of all.

Outer Range – April 15

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

This original series stars Josh Brolin as rancher Royal Abbott, who discovers a mystery in the wilderness of Wyoming. The show begins with the Abbott family dealing with the disappearance of Rebecca, their daughter-in-law, and then another family makes a move for their land. Throw in a sudden death and a strange, supernatural event, and you've got the makings of a Western mystery thriller. The first two episodes debut on April 15, with the rest following two a week on Fridays.

A Very British Scandal – April 22

(Image credit: BBC)

If you're in the US, Australia, Canada, or New Zealand, you can watch the second series of A Very British Scandal on Prime Video. Starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, the series is based on the real life story of the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, which played out in the public eye. The series aired on the BBC in the UK back in 2021.

Everything new on Prime Video this April

New on Prime Video US: April 1

Cast Away

Sweet Home Alabama

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Shanghai Noon

Con Air

Under the Tuscan Sun

Bringing Down the House

Unbreakable

Date Night

The Sixth Sense

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Watch

Rushmore

Armageddon

The Hot Chick

Signs

Brown Sugar

Garden State

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

The Recruit

Cedar Rapids

The Joy Luck Club

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Color of Money

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Young Frankenstein

Dirty Dancing

Knowing

The Spy Next Door

The Bank Job

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine

The Bodyguard

Deadfall

Compliance

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior

Benny and Joon

Fargo

Saved!

Jeepers Creepers 2

Mystic Pizza

Lions for Lambs

Carrie

The Woman in Red

Raging Bull

Bull Durham

Blow Out

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Be Cool

The Idolmaker

Jet Li's Fearless

Braveheart

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Revolutionary Road

Shrek Forever After

Pineapple Express

District 9

The Outlaws season 1

Luxe Listings Sydney season 2

New on Prime Video US: April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You

New on Prime Video US: April 8

All the Old Knives

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5

New on Prime Video US: April 15

Outer Range season 1

Verdict season 1

New on Prime Video US: April 22

A Very British Scandal season 2

New on Prime Video US: April 28

Bang Bang Baby season 1

New on Prime Video US: April 29

Undone

I Love America

Everything new on Prime Video UK this March

New on Prime Video UK: April 1

Hacks

I, Robot

Joe Bell

Luxe Listings Sydney season 2

New on Prime Video UK: April 2

Speed

New on Prime Video UK: April 7

Laura Pausini: Pleased to Meet You

New on Prime Video UK: April 8

All the Old Knives

New on Prime Video UK: April 15

It Takes Three

Outer Range season 1

Verdict season 1

New on Prime Video UK: April 28

Bang Bang Baby season 1

New on Prime Video UK: April 29

I Love America

Undone season 2

Check out our roundup of the best shows on Amazon Prime streaming now to fill out your watchlist.