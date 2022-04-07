Every James Bond film is landing on Amazon Prime Video this month - including No Time To Die

The James Bond saga will finally be available to watch in its entirety for lucky Amazon Prime Video subscribers. The streaming service has confirmed it's launching a new collection of all 25 films later this month.

The collection takes us from Sean Connery in Dr. No all the way through to Daniel Craig’s final film, No Time To Die. All of the movies will be released on April 15, with Prime Video confirming they’ll be available for a "limited time" – two months, to be precise, except for No Time To Die which can be viewed for 12 months. The news also marks the streaming premiere of Craig’s final Bond film after its cinematic release in 2021. The streaming launch comes after MGM, which owns the rights to the Bond movies, was bought by Amazon.

Only two Bond films will not be included in the collection: the 1967 version of Casino Royale, and Never Say Never Again. The pair are not considered canon in the Bond universe as they were not developed by EON Productions.

(Image credit: IMDb)

Here’s the full list of James Bond films that will be available:

This marks the first time all films have been included on one streaming platform without having to be individually purchased. So clearly there’s never been a better time for a rewatch. Shall we grab our martinis?

