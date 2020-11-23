Netflix release a Christmas-themed remix of The Witcher

Just hear those slay bells ring… Netflix has released a Chritsmas-themed remix of The Witcher. The minute-long clip shows Henry Cavill as Geralt in all his sword fighting glory – with a soundtrack of jingle bells and some photoshopped Christmas lights, of course.

“Save your sleds for another day, for now is a time to simply slay,” The Witcher account tweeted along with the video. “Tis the season of #Witchmas.” There’s the added gift of shirtless Cavill at one point, too – Netflix knows what the people want.

While this clip might not be the trailer we’ve been waiting for, The Witcher season 2 is getting closer. Filming was shut down in early November after positive Covid-19 tests on set, but the all clear was given 10 days later and production is now back up and running . Luckily, no delays to the release date have been announced and The Witcher season 2 is still set to hit Netflix in 2021.

Plot details for the new season may be scarce, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich teased what we can expect in an interview with GamesRadar+ last year. “What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused,” she said. “There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in season two.”

Hissrich added: “Characters start meeting and interacting more. That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world finally start to come together into something a little more concrete.”