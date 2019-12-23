The Witcher Netflix showrunner teases season 2: "There’s a stronger drive to the story"

You’ve taken in The Witcher ending. You’ve even untangled The Witcher timeline (almost, anyway). What next? Looking forward to The Witcher season 2, of course. With the Netflix series already confirmed to return, we spoke to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich about her plans for season 2 – including how she and her creative team plan to build on the foundations of the first eight episodes.

“What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in season two,” Hissrich tells GamesRadar+

Hissrich also hints at The Witcher season 2 moving away from the approach which led to the main characters of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer being separated for much of the series so far: “Characters start meeting and interacting more. That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world, finally start to come together into something a little more concrete.”

And beyond that? Hissrich already revealed to sister publication SFX that she has plans for seven seasons – and re-affirmed that mindset, explaining, “There are definitely things that we know we want to do. In our brains, as writers, we say, ‘Oh, that could happen at the end of season three’ or ‘That will happen in season seven.’ The truth is, we have a tonne of source material. We could write the show for a very, very long time.”

