Mortal Kombat star reveals he signed five-movie contract

Mortal Kombat star Joe Taslim has revealed that there are four potential sequels to the video game adaptation if the new reboot is successful, saying that he signed a five-movie contract when he was cast.

“If this one’s successful, maybe we do more,” Taslim, who plays the movie's villain Sub-Zero, told the Just for Variety podcast . Warner Bros. hasn't confirmed any further movies in the martial arts fantasy franchise just yet, but it seems safe to say we can watch this space.

The first seven, brutal minutes of the movie were shared by HBO Max on Twitter yesterday, and it looks like the movie will deliver on director Simon McQuoid's promise to push the actioner's R rating "right to the limit." This isn't a movie for the faint-hearted, that's for sure. Produced by James Wan, Mortal Kombat also stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, and Chin Han – you can read GamesRadar+'s interview with Chin Han, who plays Shang Tsung, here .

Prior to his starring role in Mortal Kombat, Taslim appeared in movies including The Raid , Fast & Furious 6 , and Star Trek Beyond , so he's no stranger to successful franchises. He's also a martial artist and was a member of the Indonesia Judo national team for 12 years.