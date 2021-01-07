Moon Knight cinematographer seemingly confirms Oscar Isaac casting

One of the many, many new Marvel TV shows headed our way is Moon Knight. Oscar Isaac was reported to be in talks to play the titular character back in October, and, as reported by Comic Book, it seems that the show’s cinematographer, Gregory Middleton, has confirmed the casting as well as his own involvement in the show.

In a caption on an Instagram post featuring an image of Moon Knight from Marvel comics, as well as screenshots of articles about his own and Oscar Isaac's possible involvement in the series, Middleton said: “Well the secret is out. It’s an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU, Moon Knight. Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like @officialoscarrisaac .

Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the MCU for inviting me aboard.”

While the account Middleton tagged in the post isn’t actually Isaac’s official profile, it’s probably safe to assume he meant the actor, who doesn’t have a public Instagram account. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Marvel, however, so it’s best to still take the reports with a grain of salt. Middleton also tagged his location as Budapest, Hungary, where Moon Knight will reportedly film.

Moon Knight is slightly more obscure than other some of the MCU heroes we’ve encountered before – we’ve got a full explainer, but in a nutshell: the hero is similar to Batman, with gadgets such as crescent moon-shaped boomerangs. However, unlike Bats, he believes himself to have superpowers courtesy of Khonshu, Marvel’s version of the Egyptian god of the moon (though these powers could be a delusion). He also has dissociative identity disorder.

Along with Moon Knight, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and more will be arriving on the small screen soon. If Disney Plus wasn’t looking packed enough, there’s also a huge amount of Star Wars shows in the works, too, including The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3.

Start planning those MCU marathons now – and check out how to watch Marvel movies in order for help.