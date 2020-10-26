Oscar Isaac in talks to play Moon Knight in the Marvel Disney Plus series

Oscar Isaac is reportedly set to make the leap from Star Wars to the MCU.

A new report from Deadline suggests that Isaac is "in negotiations" to play the lead role of Marc Spector in the upcoming Moon Knight Disney Plus series.

Beyond that, not much is known and nothing official has come from Marvel's side, as of writing. It appears that it's still very much in the early stages, though Jeremy Slater, writer of the Umbrella Academy Netflix series, is onboard to develop the series.

Moon Knight, though, might be a name unfamiliar to all but the most ardent of comic book fans. Not least of all because the announcement of the Moon Knight series was sandwiched in-between Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk series reveals at D23 last year.

Essentially Marvel's answer to Batman, Moon Knight operates with several secret identities, including millionaire Steven Grant, to help maintain a level of secrecy amid his by-night crimefighting side hustle. Much like The Dark Knight, he has seriously sharp fighting skills, as well as an array of gadgets at his disposal.

Marvel, it seems, is beavering away at widening the MCU on television. Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany is set to play She-Hulk, while newcomer Iman Vellani is stepping into the stretchy shoes of Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series.

What we're missing now is release dates, which appear to be some way off – potentially well beyond Marvel Phase 4 and its end point in 2022. However, the future is bright, filled with potential, top-tier character actors, and now a beard to die for. Sorry Cap, Marvel's facial hair game just got a little more hirsute.

