Monster Hunter Rise Zenny farm - How to make lots of money in Monster Hunter Rise

A good Monster Hunter Rise Zenny farm can go a long way. You'll need lots of money to craft better gear and buy supplies, and if possible you don't want to sell monster parts for cash since those have other important uses. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make several hundred thousand Zenny in around 10 minutes, and all you need is a pickaxe.

This is a classic Monster Hunter money-making method, and while it's meant for high rank, it will also work in low rank if you ever find yourself in need of some pocket change. We're going to look for a mining outcrop upsurge on a high-level expedition tour, preferably in the Lava Caverns map since it's loaded with rare mining nodes. A mining upsurge only lasts 10 minutes, but it will give us way more ore every time we mine, which amplifies our profits considerably. This makes it worth farming for the right upsurge before setting out. By stacking this bonus with the Geologist skill, which gives extra ore and can easily be acquired through the Leather S armor set, we can get boatloads of ore very quickly.

You can check the current upsurge in the quest details for the expedition. This is what we're looking for:

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you don't have the correct upsurge, you can cycle it by completing an easy quest. As trusted Monster Hunter Youtuber Gaijin Hunter pointed out in his video – which really refined this method for Rise, so many thanks Aevanko – the best target is the first quest in the game, Roly-Poly Lanterns, which can be cleared in less than a minute. Just load in, snag the lanterns north of the main camp, then fast travel to the sub-camp to get the lanterns right outside and just barely east. These are all helpfully marked on the map, so you can't miss them.

Each time you clear this short quest, stop by the gathering hub to check the available upsurges on expeditions. If you're familiar with the mining routes in another map, you can visit somewhere besides the Lava Caverns if a mining upsurge appears there, but the Lava Caverns will generally yield the most money since it has the highest-grade ore.

The Lava Caverns region also has the added benefit of clustering lots of ore along a fairly straightforward route. You can see the mining nodes on the map in these images:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom)

From the main camp of the Lava Caverns, we're going to mine along the magma plateau in area 5, snag the node on the ground to the northeast, then head underground through the tunnel in area 12. You'll land at the base of area 10, which has one mining node on the west wall. Next, head north to area 11, snagging the ore along the walls as you go. Scale the vine wall in the back of 11 and duck into the small hole on the north wall. This leads to a secret volcanic cavern absolutely filled with ore; just use wirebugs and wall run up top.

Once you've gathered everything inside the volcano, fast travel to sub-camp 2 on the west side of the map and head for the ore to the northwest. You'll have to drop down to reach it, and this lower path can also be followed east for more easy mining. That's the gist of the route, and you can sneak in other resources as you get a feel for it. Just be sure to ride your Palamute whenever possible. They're the fastest way to get around, and we want to make the most of the 10-minute upsurge window.

Ore naturally respawn after four minutes, so if we're fast enough, we can run this entire route twice before the upsurge ends. And after just 10 minutes of mining, we'll end up with several hundred thousand Zenny worth of ore – more than enough to fund even the most ambitious armor sets. If you find yourself in need of more money in the future, just queue up another upsurge and jump back in.

