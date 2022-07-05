Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Pelt location

The Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Pelt is a particularly tricky resource material to find in MH Rise, as its location isn't clear at all, as well as just what poor, benighted (and likely endangered) beast you have to pull it off. But the Prized Pelt is a valuable resource in late-game weapon and armor crafting regardless (and distinct from the regular Monster Hunter Rise pelts), and found exclusively as part of the Sunbreak DLC. So which of the creatures from the extensive Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak monster list will drop the Prized Pelt when slain? There's actually a few answers, which we'll cover below, as well as the best farming technique.

How to get the Prized Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak (Image: © Capcom) To get the Prized Pelt in MH Rise, players can kill either of the following small creatures, both of which have a chance to drop them: - Kelbi (30% carve chance) - Anteka (18% carve chance) The reason why you've likely been struggling to find this stuff is you've probably, and understandably, been filtering through all the proper monsters, checking their documentation to see which can drop this material. However, none of them will, it's purely the purview of these deer and moose knock-offs respectively, so you'll hardly need the Monster Hunter Rise best weapons to take them out. These encounters also need to be on a Master Rank/MR quest, as anything less stops them from dropping the material altogether. If you attack them on High Rank or Low Rank, they'll never drop the Pelt.

Once you've found either a Kelbi or Anteka, kill it and make sure to carve it with the A button for a chance to get the Prized Pelt. If you simply slay it, it won't drop the Pelt as a loose material like some creatures do. Even then the chances aren't great, so you might have to kill a fair few - but you can make the process as efficient as possible using the process laid out below.

Farming Prized Pelts

To farm Prized Pelts in MH Rise Sunbreak as quickly as possible, players should set up the following system:

Equip a fast-hitting or ranged weapon Head to the Shrine Ruins in a Master Rank (MR) Expedition Go to the Northern areas 11, 12 and 13 (the last one is especially good) Look for Kelbi (horned deer with faded blue fur) Slay them quickly, as they'll scatter and flee when approached Carve the bodies for a 30% chance at the Prized Pelt Head to the other regions and cycle through them to see if the Kelbi have respawned - if so, repeat this process.

There's no way to increase drop rates, unfortunately, but considering Kelbi die quickly when attacked, once you've got a handle on killing them before they bolt, you can work through this process fairly efficiently - and at time of writing there's no faster way of obtaining Prized Pelts that we know of.

Prized Pelt uses

Prized Pelts are used for crafting certain late game armor pieces from Sunbreak, though by no means all of them. Still, it's an essential component in certain powerful pieces of gear, such as the Khezu Coil X, and it's worth having a few Prized Pelts in reserve just in case you ever want to build specialist equipment of this sort.

