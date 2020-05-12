Modern Warfare best AUG setup: How to make the best loadout for the SMG

The Modern Warfare AUG is one of the best submachine guns in the game because it performs well in every category. With the right attachments it can decimate at range, obliterate up close, and everything in-between. Call of Duty Modern Warfare requires you to adapt for every possible combat situation, so read on for our Modern Warfare best AUG setups for your loadout and class.
Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds | Modern Warfare MP5 builds | Modern Warfare best AUG setup | Modern Warfare 725 builds
Modern Warfare best AUG setup: Run n Gun
First and foremost, the AUG is a submachine gun. It's excellent for sprinting around and hipfiring, so this setup reflects that, allowing you to reload quickly and keep your crosshair centred.
Laser: 5mW Laser
Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
Modern Warfare best AUG setup: Ranged
Did you know the AUG can also be used as an assault rifle? Switch to either of the 5.56 NATO ammunition attachments and it turns into a ranged beast with a significant increase to both damage and range, perfect for those larger maps. Here's our ideal AUG assault rifle loadout:
Barrel: 622mm Long Barrel
Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
Modern Warfare best AUG setup: Hardcore
If you're playing hardcore, chances are you don't want to sprint around like a headless chicken hipfiring everyone because you can die so much quicker. While you could certainly use the AR setup for hardcore, the increased damage isn't as necessary, so here is our go-to AUG setup for hardcore matches:
Muzzle: Lightweight Suppressor
Barrel: 407mm Lightweight
Optic: Integral Hybrid
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system