Megan Fox is one of many blood-sucking vampires in the first trailer for Netflix's Night Teeth

The first trailer for Netflix's vampire movie Night Teeth is here, and it teases ultra-stylish, supernatural chaos.

The footage sees Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) chauffeuring two mysterious women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) for a night of partying across Los Angeles. As you might expect, all is not as it seems, and Benny soon stumbles across the unwelcome revelation that his passengers are actually blood-thirsty monsters.

In fact, there's a whole hidden society of vampires that run the city – Megan Fox and The White Lotus's Sydney Sweeney among them – and Benny has found himself right in the middle of a violent war between the vamps and humanity.

The cast also includes Army of the Dead's Raúl Castillo, Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen, and Vikings' Alexander Ludwig.

Night Teeth is far from the only Netflix original on the way this year. Still on the cards for 2021 is the Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson-starring Red Notice, The Unforgiveable with Sandra Bullock, Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and many more movies besides.

Netflix has also recently acquired The Roald Dahl Story Company, so we can expect to see the streamer produce plenty of Dahl adaptations in the future, too – while on the TV side of things, The Witcher season 2, You season 3, and Cobra Kai season 4 are all landing on Netflix this year.

Night Teeth arrives this October 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to plan your next movie marathon – and find out how to watch Tudum, the streamer's upcoming, massive fan event.