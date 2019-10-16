The Matrix 4 cast grows larger as Neil Patrick Harris takes the Red Pill

Neil Patrick Harris – perhaps best known as either Doogie Howser or How I Met Your Mother’s Barney Stinson – is joining a The Matrix 4 cast which already includes the returning Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity respectively. Jada Pinkett Smith could also be back as reports have emerged that she’s in talks to reprise her role as Niobe from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Variety confirms Neil Patrick Harris will be in Matrix 4, though “sources close to the film would not confirm Harris’ specific role.” Pre-production appears to be heating up, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II climbing on-board the Lana Wachowski-directed revival last week. Rumours suggest he could be playing a younger version of Morpheus.

Jada Pinkett Smith may also be further fleshing out the Matrix 4 cast. Deadline states “it is not a done deal yet,” but Niobe – who featured prominently in the Matrix sequels’ Zion scenes as well as video games The Matrix Online and Enter the Matrix – has had the good fortune of being one of the few characters from the series to feature heavily outside of the Matrix trilogy. She would arrive in The Matrix 4 more fully-formed than at the end of Revolutions.

No news just yet on when The Matrix 4 starts filming, though the recent wave of additions would suggest that we’re probably mere months away from falling down the rabbit hole once more. With faces new and old being unplugged, the 15-year wait for a Matrix comeback has finally entered the home stretch.

