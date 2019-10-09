Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen joins The Matrix 4 cast in an unknown leading role

The Matrix 4 cast has begun to take shape. Joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the forthcoming sequel will be Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who recently played Manta in Aquaman and starred opposite Lupita Nyong’o in Jordan Peele’s hit Us.

Variety reports that – although rumours have swelled that director Lana Wachowski has been searching for an actor to play Young Morpheus – there's no confirmation as to whether Abdul-Mateen will portray a new version of Laurence Fishburne's iconic character. The publication only states he has a "leading role" in the movie. Michael B Jordan was previously linked to playing a Young Morpheus, though nothing was confirmed.

Details about The Matrix 4 remain light on the ground. Intriguingly, Lily Wachowski, who directed the first three movies with sister Lana, will not be returning to direct. Instead, Lana has written the script with The Lazarus Project author Aleksandar Hemon and novelist David Mitchell. Warner Bros is reportedly eyeing an early 2020 filming date.

Reeves recently teased the sequel, saying: "It's very ambitious. As it should be!" And while that he didn't divulge more information – other than the fact he was "absolutely" excited to reprise the role of The One for a new instalment in the Matrix franchise – the fact he's read the script should have fans excited.

Abdul-Mateen has had a huge past year. As well as starring in Aquaman and Us, the actor will next appear in the Watchmen HBO series and was most recently cast in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. He will also play the eponymous role in the upcoming reboot of Candyman.

Want more on The Matrix 4? Maybe you shouldn't... Here's why the mystery of The Matrix 4 makes the sequel so exciting