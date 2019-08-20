The Matrix 4 is coming, with Keanu Reeves as Neo and Lana Wachowski at the helm

The year of Keanu continues. As Variety reports, The Matrix 4 is officially happening, and it's pulling the old band back together. The film will see series head Lana Wachowski return as writer and director, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back as Neo and Trinity.

"Many of the ideas [my sister] Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski said. "I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

There's no telling when the film will be released or which other actors will return, but we do know the sequel will reportedly enter production in early 2020, with Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures handling production and distribution.

As Variety reports, Wachowski is joined by producer Grant Hill, and writers Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Considering the names of the other sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, chances are the movie will have another R subtitle. Matrix Resurrection, anyone?