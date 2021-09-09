Marvel's Avengers Spider-Man will still arrive later this year

Marvel's Avengers is still set to welcome Spider-Man to its roster later this year.

Lately, news on the forthcoming hero for Crystal Dynamics' superhero game has gone pretty quiet. Just yesterday on September 8 though, the Marvel's Avengers developer posted an extensive community update blog post, revealing that Spider-Man is still on track to be added to the game later this year in Fall/Winter.

Right now though, this is all the information there is to go on surrounding the addition of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers. If you weren't already aware, Crystal Dynamics revealed the character would be arriving in the action game even before it launched last year in September 2020, but Spider-Man was always going to be a PlayStation-exclusive character due to the fact that he's owned by Sony.

Marvel's Avengers has seen a slew of new content over the last month or so, however. August saw the arrival of the prolific Black Panther-based DLC in War for Wakanda, a character that's been hotly anticipated for the game ever since he was first announced last year. Check out our full War for Wakanda preview to see what you've been missing out on since last month.

The new blog post reveals there's much more to look forward to outside of Spider-Man. Specifically, resource gathering and Gear Upgrades are going to receive a complete overhaul in Marvel's Avengers at some point later this year, and there'll also be brand new cosmetics to earn and a Power Level cap increase as well. Simply put, there's a lot to look forward to if you're a lapsed Marvel's Avengers player or someone who's stuck around since launch.

You can also head over to our extensive War for Wakanda interview for details on what Crystal Dynamics believes is the best storytelling they've ever done.