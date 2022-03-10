Everything you need to know for Marvel's Avengers

A Marvel's Avengers guide will help you get to grips with everything you need to know about this superhero game, with a variety of useful hints to help you understand how to save the world from the machinations of AIM. Whether your favourite hero is Miss Marvel, Iron Man, Black Panther or any of the Avengers, we've got everything you need to know about Marvel's Avengers listed below.

Gameplay tips

Struggling to kapow your enemies quite as effectively as you'd like? Can't save worlds in anything faster than a few hours? Not to worry, our Marvel's Avengers game tips will help you get your capes on straight and leap back into the action with more heroism than ever.

Playable characters

There's a wide roster of characters to choose from in Avengers, all with different abilities, strengths and weaknesses - so which one is right for you? We put together a Marvel's Avengers game characters list for you to check out, so you can weigh up your heroes and your options carefully.

Marvel's Avengers game modes

Can you distinguish the Avenger's Initiative from a Reassemble option? And do you know what each one includes? If not, we can help you out with this Marvel's Avengers game modes page, which explains all the ways to play and what you can expect from each one.

Crossplay and Cross-platform options

Playing is fun, but playing with friends is better. But can you play the Avenger's game crossplay and unlock cross-platform options to take you between consoles? If you want worlds to collide between Xbox, PlayStation and PC, we can show you your options and limitations here.

War Zone mission list

War Zones are a very particular kind of mission in Marvel's Avengers, unique types of quest that are often tied to objectives and ongoing challenges. That's why we've put together this Marvel's Avengers game War Zone mission list for you to run through and try out.

Loading screen glitch and infinite loading error

If you find yourself trying to start the game only to be faced with an infinite loading screen, you're not alone. It's such an issue that we put together this page on the Marvel's Avengers game loading screen infinite bug for you to use, so you can help yourself get back into the heroics you wanted.

Looking for more content and wondering what's available, or even coming soon? We've listed all the big Marvel's Avengers game DLC for you to peruse through, including what heroes are added for you to experience!