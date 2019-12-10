Everything we know so far about Marvel Phase 4, including new MCU movie release dates and cast news

Marvel Phase 4 is beginning to take shape. The Black Widow movie has its first trailer; Eternals has a behind-closed-doors footage reveal, and there are even the first leaked screens from the Disney Plus Phase 4 shows.

That already sounds like a lot to take in, doesn't it? Kevin Feige and company isn't playing around with Marvel Phase 4, and we're here to help guide you through all the fresh and familiar franchises that will be cropping up across the next two years. That starts with the Phase 4 release date, plus casting news, and even some quotes from the recent CCXP panel in Brazil.

There's even a tantalising glimpse of what's to come beyond Marvel Phase 4, especially now that Marvel has confirmed some Phase 5 release dates. Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and Black Panther are all returning in a big way post-2021, and we'll give you the first look at what to expect from those, too.

The next chapter of the MCU has so much going for it – and it starts right now with our complete look at everything you need to know about Marvel Phase 4.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Studios)

Marvel Phase 4 release dates for both the MCU movies and Disney+ TV shows were inititally announced at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2019, while Spider-Man 3 was added at a later date. Here they are:

The Black Widow movie (May 1, 2020)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

The Eternals (November 6, 2020)

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021)

Loki TV show (Spring 2021)

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021)

What If...? (Spring 2021)

Spider-Man 3 (July 26, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (November 6, 2021)

Hawkeye series (Fall 2021)

Marvel Phase 4 movies

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The Black Widow movie

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

We’ve known about this one for some time. The next stop in the MCU will be the Black Widow movie, arriving on May 1, 2020. We've even got our first glimpse of Nat's standalone movie, watch the first trailer now.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow's confirmed cast includes Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff; Stranger Things’ David Harbour as Alexi; Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (a “sister figure to Natasha” who takes up the Black Widow mantle in the comics, hint, hint); O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as an unknown character. The Taskmaster will also be in the Black Widow movie.

Recently, the cast may have been expanded - if you believe some of the latest rumours, that is. Robert Downey Jr. has been mooted for a quick cameo, while William Hurt's General Ross also appears in the first trailer

The story, according to director Cate Shortland, will have the audience understanding Black Widow’s past and “she gets to put all the pieces of herself back together.”

Scarlett Johansson has also talked up her part in the movie, saying: “She gets to play Natasha as a fully-realised woman… and I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her.”

As for the much-questioned timeline, Harbour has revealed to IGN that it, indeed, takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. We already had a good idea as to where it fits in thanks to a leaked product placement shot earlier this year, but it’s now been confirmed.

The Eternals

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The Eternals will be the second Phase 4 movie and, as confirmed at SDCC 2019, will be arriving on November 6, 2020.

The Eternals cast includes Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani will be playing Kingo, Salma Hayek (Ajak, the “leader of the Eternals,” according to Feige), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos, a “genius,” says the actor), Don Lee is the hulking Gilgamesh, while Lia McHugh and The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff rounds out the current confirmed cast, playing Sprite and Makkari respectively. Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington will also appear as the Black Knight.

Brazil's CCXP featured the first Eternals trailer, but unfortunately it was a behind-closed-doors affair. Expect a full trailer after Black Widow releases in May.

Madden also revealed a little about the premise at SDCC, saying: “The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent [to Earth] by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants.”

Feige himself has given a small peek into what to expect from the Eternals story, having told ComicBook.com: “It will be a story that will introduce you to this incredibly eclectic group of immortals, they're the focus of the story." He siad of the setting: "It takes place in our universe – it takes place in the MCU.”

Chloe Zhao, who will be directing The Eternals, said at SDCC: “I just really, really wanted to make a Marvel movie for so long… For this film, The Eternals, it’s about this incredible group of immortals but, through their journey, we get to explore what it means to be human.”

Marvel has also released Eternals concept art in August 2019, showcasing the Eternals' creators, the Celestials, stomping through an unknown planet and looking every inch the world-razing sentient beings that were feared long ago in the Marvel universe. It's a dazzling slice of sci-fi sensibilities, and shouldn't be missed. It's going on my bedroom wall the first chance I get.

Meanwhile, The Eternals cast has gotten bigger in recent months. As revealed at D23, Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington will play a non-Eternal: Dane Whitman, better known in the comics as the Black Knight. Not much is known about the role he has to play, though Kevin Feige told Good Morning America that the character “could grow into something else in the future.”

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings was announced at SDCC as the third Marvel Phase 4 movie, and the first MCU movie in 2021.

Releasing on February 12, 2021, the first Asian-led superhero movie will feature Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung-Gu and Tony Leung will be playing the real Mandarin and leader of the Ten Rings. Awkwafina will also appear in Shang-Chi in an as-yet-unnamed role.

While no one else apart from those three cast members have been announced, Simu Liu is already making waves on social media thanks to some fantastic old Twitter posts. In them, he’s openly calling for Marvel to cast an Asian lead in the MCU and, wouldn’t you just know it, he’s now made it come to life.

Destin Daniel Cretton (who worked with Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson on The Glass Castle) is directing the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Now, this is interesting. Doctor Strange originally introduced the concept of the multiverse to the MCU – and now the Doctor Strange sequel includes the M-word in its title. Not only that, but another Marvel superhero is also along for the ride.

Coming on May 7, 2021, Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning at the Sorcerer Supreme and the director of the first Doctor Strange, Scott Derrickson, will also be back behind the camera.

The Multiverse of Madness may be diving deep into somewhere that Marvel Studios has feared to tread – horror. Cumberbatch confirmed as much by telling the SDCC audience that Doctor Strange will encounter “a twist of horror that will really have people gripped… We’re going back to try and destroy [Doctor Strange] a bit I think.”

Feige also unambiguously said of the sequel at CCXP: "The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is going to crack it wide open in ways that will have repercussions."

Scarlet Witch will also be in Multiverse of Madness, though while movie was originally supposed to “tie directly into” WandaVision, the new Disney Plus show starring Elizabeth Olsen, Feige has since refuted those claims.

Spider-Man 3

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Rejoice! The as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 (can we make a suggestion? Spider-Man: Back Home) has been confirmed for July 16, 2021 and will be part of Marvel Phase 4. Wowsers.

To understand why it's such a big deal, we should recap how we got here. First, Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man agreement broke down. The result? Spider-Man was out of the MCU. Then Tom Holland spoke out about it, saying: "It's been a crazy week... I love you 3000." Sony Pictures chairman Tony Vinciquerra even firmly stated "the door is closed" on a Spider-Man return.

Then, it happened. Spider-Man returned to the MCU in late September, alongside news of a Spider-Man threequel (something Tom Holland had previously called, "something very special") and that the character would appear in a "future Marvel Studios" project. Holland's Peter Parker will also feature in Sony movies moving forward.

No news yet on what the plot will entail, though you'd imagine it would follow on from that Spider-Man: Far From Home cliffhanger, which involved Mysterio giving up Spidey's secret identity.

Thor: Love and Thunder

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The last current Marvel Phase 4 movie – and probably the most exciting. Thor: Love and Thunder is coming on November 6, 2021, and will almost definitely shock you with its big reveal: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is the new Thor (now officially called Mighty Thor). Just let that sink in for a moment.

Not only that, but Chris Hemsworth is back at the OG God of Thunder, while Tessa Thompson is playing Valkyrie for the third time in the MCU. Taika Waititi is also returning to direct and write Love and Thunder.

Waititi has hinted that Love and Thunder will also take some inspiration from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic run, which introduced the concept of Jane Foster as Thor. If you need a primer on what to expect, check out what the comics tell us about Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor.

But, the big question: Will Korg be returning? “Who knows,” says Waititi. You big tease.

Marvel Phase 4 TV Shows

Word of warning: these aren't just mere offshoots and spin-offs. This is the MCU. On television. A recent report reckons each "six to eight episode" run will have budgets comparable to an MCU movie. Just let that sink in... then go through each upcoming entry show-by-show.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will release in ‘Fall 2020’ on Disney+, which means it’s the very first Phase 4 TV show. The series will see the newly-anointed Captain America, Sam Wilson, teaming up with Bucky Barnes.

CCXP was home to the very first images from the show. They were snapped by Brazilian outlet Omlete during the panel.

At SDCC, Anthony Mackie said he wants to find out “what makes The Winter Soldier tick… and what ticks him off.” With that in mind, we can perhaps expect a buddy comedy-style set-up for the dynamic duo.

During the reveal, we also got a glimpse of Daniel Bruhl’s villainous Baron Zemo, who will be going up against The Falcon and the Winter Soldier late next year. No episode count as of yet, but watch this space in the coming months.

Loki TV show

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Tom Hiddleston is back at the god of mischief in this Spring 2021 Disney+ series.

During the Marvel SDCC 2019 panel, Feige says that Loki’s escape with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame will tie into the Loki TV show and will “tell you what happened with Loki right after [Endgame].”

Further details have also been released. Tom Hiddleston describes Loki going up against "more formidable opponents" while those wondering about the God of Mischief's death and what plans he gets up to with the Tesseract can rest easy. Hiddleston also promised "this series will answer both of those questions."

WandaVision

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Spring 2021 isn’t just Loki’s domain: it also sees WandaVision coming to the Disney+ streaming service. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will be reprising their roles as Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Jac Schaeffer (one of the co-writers of Captain Marvel) is reportedly the series showrunner, as per Variety.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, though, as to how Vision will return to life after his death in Avengers: Infinity War. Bettany said he “has no idea” about Vision’s return. Kevin Feige has also teased what’s to come, telling a packed Hall H that “It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done before.”

On the opportunity to explore Scarlet Witch some more, Olsen said: “We’re gonna have a lot of fun. We’re gonna get weird, it’s gonna get deep, and have lots of surprises. We’re finally going to understand Wanda Maximoff.”

Speaking of surprises, Monica Rambeau is returning to the MCU. Having previously been seen in Captain Marvel as a child, this will be an all-grown-up version of the character, played by Teyonah Parris. Parris curiously described herself as a “Marvel superhero.” Could we expect Photon to be teaming up with Scarlet Witch and Vision?

If you're eager to see the first (black-and-white!) image for WandaVision, in the style of classic sitcoms such as I Love Lucy and The Honeymooners, then you're in luck:

Here’s the first official on-screen look at Elizabeth Olsen and @Paul_Bettany in the #WandaVision series! pic.twitter.com/Y7WTBPfnT9December 7, 2019

What If...?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The most curious of the Marvel Phase 4 offerings – in more ways than one. Disney+ will be the home for “What If…?” an animated anthology series dedicated to exploring “different versions” of iconic MCU scenes and moments.

The cast reads like a who’s who of Marvel icons: Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Neal McDonough, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Nicole Portman, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Toby Jones, Djimon Honsou, Michael Rooker, and Jeff Goldblum will be lending their voices and reprising their Marvel roles in the cartoon. Phew.

There’s even a new face in town. Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright will be voicing The Watcher, the being dedicated to chronicling universe-shaking events across the cosmos.

What If…? will be releasing in Summer 2021.

Hawkeye series

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The furthest out of the currently-announced Marvel Phase 4 TV shows is the Hawkeye series, starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, which will shoot its way on to Disney+ in Fall 2021.

Of course, with the show still being over two years out, Marvel only has so much info stocked in its quiver to fire out there. One of which, however, is that the show will feature Barton training Kate Bishop, who Renner describes as “the best Hawkeye… and I get to teach someone else how to be a superhero without superpowers.” Feige also confirmed at SDCC that we’ll explore more of Hawkeye’s time as Ronin in-between Infinity War and Endgame.

No actress has yet been cast as Kate Bishop, though Hailee Steinfeld is currently the big name attached to the role. The Bumblebee star has apparently held talks with Marvel over playing Bishop.

Beyond Phase 4

Feige, being the showman that he is, left us with a few more breadcrumbs at SDCC 2019. At the tail-end of the Hall H reveal, he confirmed that Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Blade, and Captain Marvel 2 would be coming to the MCU. The head of Marvel Studios also mentioned a certain Fantastic Four, and even name-dropped “mutants.” Ant-Man 3 was also later confirmed.

However, they aren’t officially part of Marvel Phase 4, nor do they have official release dates aside from Black Panther 2. We can expect them to come in 2022 and beyond, though, thanks to the set of Phase 5 release dates announced in November:

One thing that’s not coming just yet, though, is an Avengers movie in Marvel Phase 4. Feige told IGN this new chapter is all about “beginnings” but didn’t rule out a future return for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Here's what we do know, though, about some of the movies in pre-production.

October 7, 2022

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

November 3, 2023

Ant-Man 3

Not much is known about Ant-Man 3 at this early stage, but the original THR report states that it is filming in 2020 or 2021 with the aim to release in 2022. That could put it in Phase 4 territory, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Paul Rudd is also expected to return.

Black Panther 2

(Image credit: Disney)

After the wildly-successful first movie, leaving Black Panther 2 off the table would be among the worst things Marvel Studios could potentially do. Don’t worry, it’s definitely happening. Kevin Feige, of all people, has confirmed that a Black Panther sequel is coming to cinemas (via CNet) and that director Ryan Coogler is back on board. He’s currently working on the story.

Coogler recently took to the stage at D23 2019. He teased unveiling both the official title – it won’t be called ‘Black Panther 2’ that’s for sure – as well as the villain, but stopped short of revealing who will be threatening Wakanda this time around. Instead, he gave us the Black Panther 2 release date: May 6, 2022. That should make it one of Marvel Phase 5’s first MCU movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The curious case of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has as many twists, turns, and misdirects as a trailer for a Russo Brother film. James Gunn was initially fired by Disney. Then he was re-hired less than a year later. Now, a Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script is bringing people to tears. Gunn, though, is still working on a Suicide Squad reboot and won’t be transferring back to the MCU until that’s released in 2021. With that being the case, a late 2022 release could be a distinct possibility.

Expect Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel to return. The movie may even focus on the search for Zoe Saldana’s Gamora after the events of Endgame. Meanwhile, we shouldn’t discount Chris Hemsworth joining the crew of the Milano and making it a big Asgardians of the Galaxy shindig.

Captain Marvel 2

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel 2 is coming, just not yet. After all, they can’t cast Brie Larson and have her appear in just one main movie and a bit-part in Endgame for nearly half-a-decade. Expect to hear more about that in the coming years.

Blade

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Marvel has announced that a Blade film, starring Mahershala Ali as the eponymous vampire hunter, is in development at the studio. This will be Ali's second role within the MCU, having previously played Cottonmouth in the Netflix show Luke Cage.

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con, with Marvel head Kevin Feige confirming a Blade standalone movie alongside another nine new MCU movies are currently in development.

She-Hulk

(Image credit: Marvel)

One of a trio of Disney+ MCU shows to be revealed at D23 (more on the other two below), She-Hulk is confirmed to be coming to the streaming service at an unconfirmed time in the near future. At the moment, all we’ve got is a logo to go on – but it certainly matches the colour scheme of She-Hulk’s (Jennifer Walters) costume, which is nice.

Moon Knight

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Not heard of Moon Knight? Don’t fret. Effectively acting as Marvel’s answer to Batman, Marc Spector is an uber-rich crimefighter, except his playboy persona is often shown as being part of Spector’s multiple personality disorder. It could’ve been a little too Tony Stark-lite but, now Robert Downey Jr.’s character is out of the MCU, it might be time for moneybags Moon Knight to step up to the plate in his TV show. No casting has yet been announced but, much like with She-Hulk, we also have a logo to tide us over until the next wave of news crashes over us.

Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

News of Ms. Marvel’s imminent arrival into the MCU actually leaked ahead of its planned D23 announcement. That didn’t cause Marvel Studios to change its course, however, as news of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (the first Muslim superhero in the MCU) appearing in Marvel Phase 4 or 5 still landed alongside reveals of She-Hulk and Moon Knight. All three will be shows on Disney+. Check out the logo above.

A new Avengers movie

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Not to be confused with New Avengers (though that could certainly make its way to the MCU beyond Phase 4), a new Avengers movie, or at least a new Avengers team has been briefly touched upon by Kevin Feige.

Feige told MTV News that "[The Avengers] will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you’ve already met and some you haven’t met yet."

No word yet on anything other than that, but expect Earth's Mightiest Heroes to make their presence keenly felt after 2022.